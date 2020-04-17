Ariana Grande morphs into Megara from ‘Hercules’ for Disney singalong

Ariana Grande went all out for her cameo in ABC’s “Disney Household Singalong.”

On Thursday night time, the pint-sized singer, 26, wowed audiences although belting out “I Will not Say I’m In Love” from “Hercules” as she channeled Megara, the film’s heroine.

Although undertaking Meg’s verses, Grande wore a purple cardigan trimmed with feathers ($38) from Dolls Get rid of. She also nailed the backup vocals from all five muses, clad in a Meshki silver bandeau bra ($26) and a bracelet hiked up her bicep below a new butterfly tattoo.

Even the “No Tears Remaining to Cry” singer’s manicure stayed on topic Grande showed off a set of press-on nails with very small hearts slice out of the strategies. It looks she also did her very own makeup, incorporating stick-on jewels less than her signature smoky cat eye.

Grande’s go-to hairstylist Josh Liu plainly approved of her at-residence high-pony look (“This hair and make-up 😍,” he commented on her Instagram), and her makeup artist Daniel Chinchilla similarly still left an admiring comment.

Even Kim Kardashian took take note of how flawlessly Grande channeled Megara. “How beautiful does @ArianaGrande seem!!!!!!!!!!,” she tweeted.

Normani, Demi Lovato, Madison Beer, Ben Platt and more singers ended up amazed by Grande’s harmonizing and editing skills.

Other celebs who took component in the relatives-pleasant musical occasion bundled Derek Hough — who bought into character as Lumière from “Beauty and the Beast” — Demi Lovato and Michael Bublé, Kristin Chenoweth, Christina Aguilera and far more.

In the meantime, Beyoncé stunned viewers with a rendition of “When You Desire On a Star.”