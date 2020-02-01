Aria II from Broadview is designed for all ages and stages of life

As more and more families in Calgary choose to live under one roof, builders respond with homes designed for all age groups. Such a house is the Aria II of Broadview Homes.

“The Aria is perfect for multi-generational living with two large bedrooms, one bedroom and a full bathroom, plus a herb kitchen on the ground floor,” says Dmitri Voyevoda, area sales manager for Broadview in the Northeastern community of Redstone.

The 2500 m² Aria model with two floors has four bedrooms, four bathrooms and a double attached garage. The show house in Redstone shows five bedrooms.

Aria II showhome by Broadview Homes in the Northeastern community of Redstone

“The house has a four square contemporary elevation with vinyl siding, with lots of stone and extra large windows,” says Voyevoda. “There is a six foot wide, long front porch, with a 36-inch door with a mirror above it.

“In addition to the fully functional herbal kitchen, the gourmet main kitchen has KitchenAid appliances, built-in oven and microwave, cupboards to the ceiling with soft-close doors, base cabinet lighting and a huge 10-foot island covered with quartz. “

The spacious dining room seats a table that seats 12 and has a sliding glass door that opens onto the patios, says Voyevoda.

“There is a large flex room next to the kitchen and the full bathroom on the ground floor makes this home accessible to family members of all ages,” he says. “Upstairs, the large central bonus room is surrounded by double master bedrooms, which are large enough for king-size beds and bedside tables in California. They have large walk-in closets and the spa-like ensuite features double sinks, separate water closet, glass shower with split-face marble tiles up to the ceiling.

“There is also a laundry room, large large bathroom and additional bedrooms.”

Redstone is fast becoming an established community.

“There are many green spaces, parks and hiking trails,” says Voyevoda. “An LRT is planned for the near future, just like two school locations. There is easy access to Stoney Trail and Deerfoot Trail from Metis Trail, as well as to 68 Street and Country Hills Boulevard. “

