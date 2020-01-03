Ari Lennox responds to troll attacks on her facial features

Loading...

Ari Lennox doesn't let social media trolls get the upper hand. When Jermaine Dupri fired female rappers, Lennox targeted him with an Instagram freestyle to prove otherwise, and when her dismay at losing a Soul Train Award led to attacks on Lizzo, she stood up for her fellow artist. However, the recent social media troll against her has led to her most passionate defense so far, not only for herself, but also for all black women being subjected to unrealistic beauty standards and disregarded for their looks.

After a tweet comparing Ari Lennox and Teyana Taylor to Rottweilers went viral on Wednesday, Lennox addressed contempt for black women during an Instagram live session. "I'm not there at all," she said. "How people hate black people so much – how black people can sit up here and say, 'This is not my problem' or 'She looks like a Rottweiler … & # 39; You want to talk about how, oh, people are so sensitive you want to freeze speech. “Why is that your speech? Why do you feel so good when you tear down black women? "

She promoted her point of view by noting how rarely she sees similar attacks against women from other ethnic groups. "When are Hispanic women ever compared to dogs?" She asked. "When do white men do this to white women? When do Hispanic men do this to Hispanic women? You don't. You are not. "Lennox also mentioned how she appears to be compared to the outspoken but belligerent Azealia Banks when she stands up for herself." It's real freedom of speech that is under threat, "she said.

Her video was well received when it was screenshoted on Twitter, both by sympathetic parties and by those who tried to refute their arguments. Many see their defense as justified given the long, checkered history of degrading the physical characteristics of black women in the U.S., while others felt that they and their defenders were hypocrites given similar comments made by a woman in another viral tweet – the obviously different content and context regardless of the two tweets. The only thread that can be found in both arguments – as insincere as one side is – is that we could all be much nicer in 2020.

,