Ari Lennox, 'Bussit': song you should know

“BMO”, the single released from Ari Lennox’s first album in 2019, Shea Butter Baby, is a wild sonic menagerie. The rhythm is built around a playful bass line sampled from Galt MacDermot’s space instrument in 1969 – yes, the same as that heard previously on Busta Rhymes’ first solo hit, “Woo Hah !!” from 1996 Got You All In Check “- and the hook of the song interpolates the refrain” Gitchi gitchi ya ya “from Labelle’s success in 1974” Lady Marmalade “, delivered in a vocal style which brings all these elements together into something reminiscent plus classic 90’s R&B.

On his latest single, “Bussit”, Lennox focuses on this sensitivity, building a slow, sweet and sensual song reminiscent of R&B from 20 years ago or more. Released as part of the luxury edition of Revenge of the Dreamers III, a compilation of the Dreamville imprint of J. Cole, the song recalls the sounds of Erykah Badu and others, while pleading for this native singer from DC as original.

Producers Brilliant Mack and Dijon Stylez provide simple chords, with some 808 or intricate top hat patterns, letting Lennox’s voice coo, bounce and glide around the track smoothly. “I know you are in me, about that, so let me see / Ride, don’t be afraid of me, I’m rowdy as they can be,” she sings on the hook, cool and confident as the adlibs swirl around her. Ari’s voice is distinct and powerful, never dominant. Before you realize it, it’s all gone: she already masters the art of saying just enough and never too much.