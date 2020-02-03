Argos will sign quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson again

Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

The Toronto Argonauts are ready to sign quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson again.

#CFL sources say QB McLeod Bethel-Thompson will fly to Toronto for a physical flight on Tuesday with the expectation that he will sign again with the #Argos

Bethel-Thompson led the CFL with 26 touchdown passes against 13 interceptions and was one of only three passers-by to pass the 4,000-yard passing mark in 2019. Last season he went 4-10 in front of the Argos as a QB starter.

Overall, Bethel-Thompson has a 6-16 win-loss record. The 31-year-old passer played 42 CFL games 6.227 meters long with a 67 percent completion rate and 35 touchdowns compared to 23 picks in three CFL seasons.

Before the Sacramento State University product came to Argos in April 2017, it was on the rise in the NFL. He has been a guest with the San Francisco 49ers, the Miami Dolphins, the Minnesota Vikings, the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles. Bethel-Thompson never played in a regular season NFL game.

Toronto offers Bethel-Thompson the best opportunity to apply for a CFL quarterback start job.