The Toronto Argonauts signed American defender Stanley Jean-Baptiste in the 2022 season.

Jean-Baptiste played three prep games for the Baltimore Ravens in 2019 and five games in 2018 after signing with the NFL club in October 2017. In the 2017 season, he played a regular season game. Between September 2015 and July 2017, the native Florian spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Kansas City Chiefs, Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions, playing five preparatory games in which 10 duels and one interception were completed.

The 6’3, 216-pound DB was an original second round draft election of the New Orleans Saints in 2014 and played in four regular season games for the NFL club that year.

The former University of Nebraska Cornhusker played four seasons at the Big Ten School (2010-2013), where he contributed 74 tackles, 22 passes and six interceptions over 36 games. Jean-Baptiste began his NCAA career as a receiver, but went on the defensive in his second year and was promoted to the second team in 2013 as a senior.