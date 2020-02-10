Argos sign former Riders RB, returnee Marcus Thigpen; Canadian recipient Llevi Noel, Kolton Nelson

Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

The Toronto Argonauts have signed the American returns Marcus Thigpen, the Canadian receiver Llevi Noel and the Canadian receiver Kolton Nelson.

The 33-year-old Thigpen played 18 games for Saskatchewan last season, his third year with the Riders (2017-2019), in which he completed 201 rush yards, 26 catches for 161 receiving yards, 640 return yards and five touchdowns.

The five-foot-nine, 195-pound Swiss Army Knife spent four seasons in the NFL (2012-2015) prior to use at Saskatchewan, playing a total of 50 games for Buffalo, Oakland, Tampa Bay and Miami, including 16 consecutive Seasons for the Dolphins in 2012 and 2013. In his NFL career, Thigpen recorded over 2,500 kick return yards and 919 punt return yards with two return touchdowns.

The Detroit native won the CFL for the first time in 2010 after being signed by Hamilton and spent two seasons with the Ticats, where he was the first player in CFL history to score five different touchdowns in one season – Receiving, Noise, punt return, kick return and missed field goal return – when he accomplished the feat in 2010. The Indiana University alum was contracted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2009 as a vacant free agent and spent the same off-season with the Denver Broncos.

28-year-old Noel is leaving his fourth season in Toronto after scoring 35 catches for 259 yards and a touchdown in 2019. The Toronto native was also second in the team in the duels with 21 tackles. The 6’2, 210-pound receiver was designed by Double Blue in the fourth round of the CFL Draft 2016 and has collected 79 receptions for 829 yards, four touchdowns and 78 special teams tackles in 70 career games.

Six-foot-tall Nelson played rugby at Lindenwood University in Missouri for four years before becoming a professional rugby player for the Eastern Suburbs Union football club in Australia. The 27-year-old was born in Edmonton and attended high school in Bixby, Oklahoma. Here he played soccer on both sides of the ball. Nelson is the son of the current Argos Special Team coordinator, Mark Nelson, and the brother of San Francisco 49er Long Snapper Kyle Nelson.