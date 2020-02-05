Argos sign former Alouettes, Stampeders All-Star DB Tommie Campbell

Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

The Toronto Argonauts have signed defender Tommie Campbell.

Campbell was released by the Montreal Alouettes before receiving his roster bonus for February 1.

According to 3DownNation insider Justin Dunk, Campbell had to pay $ 15,000 on February 1, March 1, and April 1. He was to receive a base salary of $ 70,000, a housing benefit of $ 18,000 and a travel allowance of $ 2,500, and available season and duty bonuses for the 2020 season. Campbell earned approximately $ 150,000 for the 2019 campaign.

Campbell joins the Argos after spending the past two years in Montreal and the previous two in Calgary. Last season he played 16 games with the Alouettes and ended with 66 tackles, three interceptions and two forced fiddles. For the second time in his career, he was named All Star of the East Division. He was a CFL all-star with Calgary in 2016.

“It fits very well with our proposed style of play,” said John Murphy, vice president of the Argos team. “What we ask of him fits him perfectly. We know how productive he was.”

Before joining CFL, the 32-year-old American from Aliquippa, Pennsylvania spent five seasons in the NFL with Tennessee and Jacksonville. The University of Pittsburgh’s six-foot-three, 203-pound Campbell graduate will be a key component of Argos secondary education.