Toronto Argonaut head coach Ryan Dinwiddie has shot down an erroneous NFL report.

The original report comes from Tony Grossi, a Cleveland Browns analyst who works for a number of media in Ohio. He reported that the Cleveland Browns “spoke” to Dinwiddie about the position as head coach of the club. Dinwiddie was appointed Argos bank chief in December, stating that the report is not true.

“No, there isn’t. I actually got some texts calling me:” Hey, what’s up? “I’m leaving, I don’t know,” said Dinwiddie at the CFL winter meetings.

“A lot of people didn’t believe me, so they started sending the lyrics with the article and I read it. I thought it was good news for me. I haven’t had any discussions with them yet. It is flattering when I was mentioned in this situation, but it is false news. “

One guy reported that CFL trainer Ryan Dinwiddie was running, citing “multiple sources,” and it all came from a single fake text message that the author didn’t even know who sent it.

– Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) January 7, 2020

Dinwiddie was not the only one to suppress the NFL rumors. A Twitter user went on social media on Tuesday, claiming that he was the source of Grossi’s report.

This time (last Friday) I wrote a wrong rumor to Tony Grossi and he went over it 👀 pic.twitter.com/5uPSFvTN5y

– Beansie A. Ramp (@BeansieARamp) January 7, 2020

Only in the NFL, like.