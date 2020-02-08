Argos relies on CFL allstar Willie Jefferson in Toronto

The Toronto Argonauts put the full court press on Willie Jefferson.

The Jeffersons will take part in the Toronto Raptors game on Saturday night when the reigning NBA champions host the Brooklyn Nets at the Scotiabank Arena.

In the past, when Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment brought a person being courted by the Argos to a Raptors or Leafs game, the signature move led to a contractual agreement. Just ask Jim Popp, Corey Chamblin or Derel Walker about the full MLSE treatment. Jefferson, his wife Holly and daughter Kelley stay at Hotel X, the upscale Lakefront Hotel.

I love the view this morning pic.twitter.com/ZxVBn5qlXb

– Holly Jefferson (@HeyHeyHollyJ) February 8, 2020

Jefferson set up 12 bags at career level, forced six fiddles, and knocked down a CFL season record of 16 passes. He added 24 duels, five duels for loss, two faulty restores and one interception. The 28-year-old was named CFL All-Star for the third time in a row.

The six-foot-seven, 245-pound defensive lineman was a one-man wrecking crew in the 2019 CFL championship game that recorded three sacks and forced two fiddles to help the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Hamilton in the Gray Cup 33 -12 upset large silver trophy for the first time in 29 years.

MLSE wants stars on the field and Jefferson delivers the Argos the most outstanding defensive player in the league with an NFL background. Jefferson is a marketable player in the Toronto sports scene. For this reason, the Argos are willing to pay up to $ 300,000 to the incredibly athletic defender, according to sources.

Toronto has a perfect balance when flying in CFL perspectives, be it in the front office or with players. The Argos try to keep the series alive by impressing Jefferson.