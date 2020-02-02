Argos releases the Canadian all-star caliber OL Ryan Bomben to avoid paying the roster bonus

Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

The Toronto Argonauts have released Canadian offensive lineman Ryan bombs, according to sources.

Bombs received a roster bonus of $ 10,000 on February 1.

The Argos signed bombs for a three-year contract extension to run until January 15, 2019 in the 2021 season. Before the 2018 season, the 32-year-old was contracted to the No. 1 draft pick for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

After six games in Montreal, the Alouettes exchanged bombs for defender T.J. Pagan. Toronto won an election in the fifth round in 2020, while Montreal won the third round of the Argos in the same year.

Bomben has played nine seasons and 155 career games, and has been named the CFL East Division’s all-star four times (2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018). Former General Manager of Alouettes and Argos, Jim Popp, originally opted for bombs in the fourth round, the 31st overall tour of the 2010 CFL draft.

The experienced international comes onto the market as a proven starter who can help any team immediately.