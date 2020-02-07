Argos releases 12 players, including QB James Franklin and the all-star caliber OL Sean McEwen

Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

The Toronto Argonauts have fired 12 players, including quarterback James Franklin and all-star center Sean McEwen.

Toronto acquired Franklin in December 2017 as part of a trade with the Edmonton Eskimos and considered the 6-foot-2 pivot at £ 225 the potential Argos quarterback of the future.

McEwen was selected by the Toronto Argonauts in the first round, in third place during the 2015 CFL draft. In his rookie CFL season, he played all 18 regular season games for boaters, started at 13 and was awarded the Argos Most Outstanding Rookie Award. The 26-year-old McEwen has played in every regular season game during his four-year CFL career – a total of 72.