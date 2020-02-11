Argos plans to sign former NFL recipient, Canadian passport holder T.J. Jones

The Toronto Argonauts will be the Canadian recipient T.J. Jones, according to sources.

Jones was a free agent for CFL purposes.

The 27-year-old was the sixth round of voting, a total of 189 in the Detroit Lions 2014 NFL draft. He played the first four seasons of his NFL career in Motor City. During 45 NFL games, Jones made 67 receptions for 852 yards and five touchdowns.

The six foot, 190 pounder can also return kicks and punches. Jones has 14 kick returns for 292 yards and 29 punt returns for 289 yards. It has a speed of 4.48 to 40 meters and is dynamic in open fields.

The University of Notre Dame product scored three catches for 38 yards and a touchdown plus eight punt returns for 96 yards – including a 60-yard player – but played three times and lost two in three games with the New York Giants in 2019 ,

Jones caught twelve 146-yard passes and two touchdowns with New York in the pre-season. Because of his veteran status, Jones was not eligible for training with an NFL team. Jones made nearly $ 4 million in portions of seven NFL seasons.

While playing for the Fighting Irish, Jones recorded 181 receptions for 2,429 yards and 19 touchdowns, as well as two roaring TDs. During his senior season in Notre Dame, Jones caught 70 balls for 1,108 yards and nine touchdowns. The Winnipeg-born American had six catches for 90 yards in the defeat at the BCS National Championship 2013 against the University of Alabama.

Jones has all the potential to be a CFL ratio changer.