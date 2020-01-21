The Toronto Argonauts have not yet announced a new coaching staff. According to sources, however, the team chose its coordinators for the 2020 season.

Jarious Jackson will be the club’s offensive coordinator who, after two years in office, will play the same role as B.C. Lions. After retiring as a quarterback in 2012, the 42-year-old has seven years of coaching experience.

Glen Young will be Toronto’s defensive coordinator and will end his four-year career as a position coach with the Winning Blue Bombers. The 50-year-old native of Scarborough played ten seasons in professional football, two of them in the NFL and three with the double blue.

Experienced CFL trainer Mark Nelson becomes Toronto’s new coordinator for special teams after six years in office in Ottawa. The 63-year-old has usually worked defensively north of the border, but has extensive experience in training special teams at the NCAA level.

Head coach Ryan Dinwiddie has surrounded himself with experienced coaches who are older than him, creating a balance between youth and experience.