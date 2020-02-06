Argos head coach Ryan Dinwiddie completes coaching staff for the 2020 season

The Toronto Argonauts Football have introduced their coaching team for the 2020 season, which will work under head coach Ryan Dinwiddie.

Jarious Jackson has been appointed offensive coordinator and quarterback coach, Glen Young defensive coordinator, and Mark Nelson special team coordinator.

3DownNation’s John Hodge first reported who the Toronto coordinator trio would be.

Kevin Eiben is back as a linebacker trainer and assistant to the special team, while the team includes Stephen McAdoo as an offensive line trainer, Markus Howell as a receivers trainer, Fred Reid as a running backs trainer, Mike Davis as a defensive line trainer, Ike Charlton as a defensive back coach and Merritt added Bowden as a defense assistant and special coach.

Jackson joins Argos team after spending the last two seasons at B.C. as an offensive coordinator and quarterback coach. Before his time at the Leos, the former linchpin was the QB coach and game coordinator for Saskatchewan in 2016 and 2017. Two titles that he won in 2014 and 2015 with Edmonton and which Mike Reilly and the Esks to a Gray Cup championship 2015 helped, his first as a coach and his fourth in the overall ranking. Born in Mississippi, he began his coaching career immediately after his match days by taking on the role of a QB coach for the Lions in 2013.

Jackson had a successful eight-year CFL career and spent seven of those years in B.C. (2005-2011) and one in Toronto (2012) while winning three Gray Cups (2006, 2011, 2012). Jackson threw for 7,878 yards and 55 touchdowns in 126 career games. The Notre Dame graduate was an election in round seven of the Denver Broncos in 2000 and played three seasons (2000, 2002-2003) in the NFL and one in NFL Europe with the Barcelona Dragons (2001). Jackson, a two-year starter at ND, left the program with a single season record for handing over yards (2,753), completions (184) and attempts (316) during his 1999 senior season.

Young has been a coach in Winnipeg for the past four seasons, the last two as a linebacker and defensive line coach. Born in Scarborough, helped the bombers’ defenses lead the league in permitted express courtyards (64.2 / game), and led defender Willie Jefferson to his first award in 2019 as the most outstanding defensive player. Young was an important part of the bombers defense, which led the Bombers league in bags (45), forced sales (49) and second in the CFL in 2018 in the least allowed points (20.8 / game). Prior to Winnipeg, Young trained defense at Brockport College after stopping at Hampden-Sydney College in Virginia as a linebacker and special team coordinator.

The linebacker, who was part of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the third round in 1992, started his professional career in 1995 with the San Diego Chargers and played 22 games with the NFL team in two seasons. The Syracuse alum then played three seasons with his hometown Boatmen (1998-2000) before ending a year in Montreal (2001) and Edmonton (2002-2005). In total, Young completed 122 CFL career games with 262 duels and seven appearances and won two Gray Cups (2003, 2005).

Nelson, a 28-year-old coach veteran, including 16 in the CFL, has completed his sixth season in the country’s capital as the Redblacks’ linebacker coach and was the defensive coordinator of the team from 2014 to 2017, with whom he joined in 2016 Gray Cup won Before Ottawa, Nelson completed stations in Montreal (2013), Edmonton (2010-2012) and Winnipeg (2009), where he trained linebackers and was a defensive coordinator in ’09 and ’12.

Between 1997 and 2008, the Edmonton, Alberta-born coach coached various positions on defense and special teams at the U.S. College, including Louisville, Tulsa, Baylor, Kentucky, Arkansas Tech and Valdosta State. Nelson began his coaching career at CFL in Edmonton, where he coached special teams, linebackers and running backs from 1992 to 1994 and won two Gray Cups before moving to the San Antonio Texans in 1995 and winning another championship in Toronto in 1996.

The former linebacker and fullback played seven years in the CFL for the Calgary Stampeders and Saskatchewan Roughriders after he was drafted by the stamps in the CFL draft in 1980.

Eiben is back for his fourth season in the Double Blue coaching staff and will again coach linebackers and assist with special teams he is familiar with after working as coordinator of Argos special teams from 2017 to 2018. Before joining CFL as a trainer, the British Colombian was a defensive coordinator at the University of Toronto from 2014 to 2016 and a DC at McMaster University in 2013.

Eiben spent eleven seasons as a linebacker in Toronto, finishing second in CFL history for a Canadian player’s duels. His 113 duels in 2005 are still a record for a Canadian’s duels in one season. Eiben, who was selected by Toronto in the fourth round as a draft in 2001, was later CFL All-Star three times and East All-star five times, and was named Argos Most Outstanding Player in 2004 to win the Gray Cup , Yew would end his career in Hamilton in 2012.

McAdoo was just finishing his fourth season in Saskatchewan as deputy head coach and offensive coordinator, helping Riders’ QB Cody Fajardo to become the championship leader, and William Powell came second in the run and led all running backs with 12 touchdowns. McAdoo’s offense ranked third in CFL in 2019 and second in 2018 with over 2,000 rushes per year. Before joining the Riders, the Tennessee-born was an offensive coordinator in Edmonton (2014-2015) for two years, leading Mike Reilly and the Eskimos to a 2015 Gray Cup championship.

McAdoo returns to Toronto from 2010 to 2013 after four years in office as an offensive line coach and running game coordinator from Argos. He supports the Boatmen to lead the league at top speed in 2011 and to win the Gray Cup on home soil in 2012. CFL coaching came to Montreal between 2003 and 2007, where he worked as an offensive and back coach and as a co-offensive coordinator. Before McAdoo began his career as a CFL trainer, he was a tight-end and offensive line trainer in Middle Tennessee State from 1999 to 2000 and a tight-end trainer in his middlema Tennessee State from 1996 to 1998.

The former offensive lineman in the above-mentioned Middle Tennessee signed a free agent contract with the Cleveland Browns after leaving school in 1993 before spending the 1994 and 1995 seasons with the Shreveport Pirates during CFL’s expansion into the United States.

Howell strengthens the Argos workforce as Receivers Coach, which is managed by B.C. where he spent the last two seasons in the same function. Born in Winnipeg, he also coached passers-by in Saskatchewan in 2016 and 2017 and in Winnipeg from 2012 to 2015. The former receiver began his coaching career immediately after his player career in 2011 by training linebackers and with special teams for the Blue Bombers assisted.

Howell is an 11 year old CFL veteran with Winnipeg (2000-2004, 2010), Ottawa (2005) and Calgary (2006-2009) and registered 152 receptions, 2,093 yards and nine touchdowns as well as 2,232 punt return yards and a return touchdown in 176 career games. The versatile Howell also played a certain defense in his career with a total of 28 defensive duels, 21 duels in special teams with a forced fumble and was a member of the 2008 Gray Cup champion Calgary Stampeders.

Reid will lead the Double Blue field in 2018, a position the sixth leading rusher in bomber history of all time is familiar with. The former RB was head coach at Middleton High School in Florida from 2014 to 2008. After a short season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2005 and the Mississippi Mudcats of the American Indoor Football Association in 2007, the Tampa-born went north to Winnipeg.

After five seasons in blue and gold, Reid won 4,505 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns and was named East All-Star (2008-2010) and CFL All-Star three times in 2010. In the same year he led the CFL in Rushing with 1.396 meters.

Davis will be the team’s defensive lead coach after four seasons in Saskatchewan. The native American from Virginia switched to the Riders as manager of the player staff in 2016 until he switched back to coaching last season. His defensive line contributed significantly to the rider winning the league lead in the bag (56) and second rush was allowed (92.6). The Virginia Tech Alum spent six seasons as head coach of the Nebraska Danger of the Arena Football League (2010-2016) and won three direct conference championships.

Charlton joins Argos as a defensive back coach, a title he held with the Ottawa Redblacks from 2014 to 2017 and which won a Gray Cup championship in 2016. Born in Orlando, Florida, Florida in 2019 was DB Coordinator and special teams at Lake Erie College the DB trainer at Bedford High School in Ohio in 2018.

The second round of the Seattle Seahawks in 2000 played 53 games in six NFL seasons (2000-2005) with Seattle, Jacksonville, the New York Giants, Oakland and New England, and recorded 81 tackles, two sacks, four forced fiddle games and two interceptions and a defensive landing. The former DB joined the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at the end of 2005 and played six seasons with 223 duels and four sacks, with four playoff appearances and a Gray Cup. Charlton ended his career in Montreal in 2010.

Bowden will be the assistant to the Argos Defensive and Special Teams this season after training in Saskatchewan from 2016 to 2018. The Alabama-born coach trained the riders’ defense line in 2018 and helped the defense to take second place in the CFL (92.0 / game). Bowden previously trained Saskatchewan’s linebackers and was an assistant to the special team in 2017 and an assistant to the special team in 2016.

The former minor league baseball player in the Atlanta Braves organization coached high school football from 1994 to 2015 with a two-year hiatus as a defense assistant at Auburn University from 2004 to 2005.

