Argos Grant Receiver S.J. Green’s application for release

Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.ca

The Toronto Argonauts gave S.J. Green’s application for release.

“A king will always be a king. S.J. Green had led the Toronto Argonauts from the start. A man known for his hands helped hand in a title, ”said general manager Michael“ Pinball ”Clemons.

“He asked to be released for other opportunities. We grant his request with half a liter of grief and a gallon of gratitude and a gentle reminder that the door is still open. “

The 34-year-old Green has spent the last three seasons in Toronto after being exchanged for the double blue in Montreal in April 2017. In three seasons with the Argos, the future Hall of Famer played three consecutive seasons with 1,000 yards, three eastward all-star nicks, one CFL all-star selection (2017). As the 18th player in CFL history, he reached the milestone in the 18th week of last season.

Born in Florian, he had the best season of his career in 2017 when he scored 104 passes for 1,462 yards and 10 touchdowns and helped the Argos win the 17th Gray Cup and the third green. The six-foot-two, 217-pound recipient spent the first 10 years of his career in Montreal, where he won two more Gray Cup championships (2009-2010), five more East All-Star honors (2011-2015), and a CFL won All-Star (2013) designation.

Green currently ranks 15th of all time in terms of receiving yards (10,222) and 12th in terms of receptions (716) and has added 60 touchdowns in his illustrious career. The veteran passport holder is now a free agent.