Argos cut the previous NFL that Brandon Burks played back before the February 1 roster bonus

Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

The Toronto Argonauts released Brandon Burks.

Burks received a $ 10,000 roster bonus on February 1. He was expected to earn a base salary of $ 60,000 by 2020 with $ 20,000 in housing benefits and $ 5,000 in travel money for hard cash totaling $ 95,000.

I was informed yesterday that @TorontoArgos will part with me. I want to thank them for giving me the opportunity to separate from their organization in the past two years, and I am grateful for the support in Toronto. We work! can’t wait to see what’s next! @CFL

– Brandon Burks (@mistuh_burks) February 2, 2020

Burks made his Argos debut in 2018. He has played 79 games for 487 yards (6.2 yards per carry) in 14 games and caught 30 passes for 269 yards with two touchdowns. The 26-year-old Burks was a favorite of former Argos head coach Marc Trestman.

After Burks was not selected in the 2016 NFL draft, he signed a contract with Green Bay. He spent part of this season on the Packers training list and the rest on the New York Jets training list. Burks was activated for the last game of the regular season and carried the ball twice for minus four meters.

The Spring League provided Burks with additional film and the Argos inked Burks in April 2016. Burks has CFL experience and offers a potential blast option (4.56 40-yard time, 37-inch vertical) in a Canadian backfield.