Argos ‘catch up on’ former Alouettes, Stampeders DB Tommie Campbell

According to Herb Zurkowsky, the reporter for the Montreal Gazette, the Toronto Argonauts are persecuting Tommie Campbell’s defenders.

I haven’t been on Twitter today, so apologize if that’s out there … but I hear Toronto is going to be tough after @Tommie_Campbell

The Montreal Alouettes released Campbell before paying him his roster bonus for February 1.

According to 3DownNation insider Justin Dunk, Campbell had to pay $ 15,000 on February 1, March 1, and April 1. He was to receive a base salary of $ 70,000, a housing benefit of $ 18,000 and a travel allowance of $ 2,500, and available season and duty bonuses for the 2020 season. Campbell earned approximately $ 150,000 for the 2019 campaign.

The Als had committed Campbell to a two-year contract extension in September 2018. He has played 33 games with 104 tackles and four interceptions since joining Montreal in February 2018. Former head coach Mike Sherman scratched Campbell for a game because he didn’t. He trained his chin strap, but this incident was brought behind the players and the team.

The outstanding former Calgary Stampeders titleholder did not allow a touchdown throughout the 2017 regular season, but was excluded from the CFL All-Star team. He was part of a secondary school that had the hardest year in the whole league. Campbell played in 35 games for the stamps and offered lockdown protection on the corner at the border. In Calgary, he completed 108 tackles and five interceptions in two seasons.

Originally designed by Tennessee in the 2011 NFL draft in the seventh round, the 251st draft, Campbell recorded 37 duels, recovered from one fumble and forced another, and he has a 65 yard punt return touchdown on his Account. His combination of size – six feet three, 203 pounds – and speed (4.31 seconds, 40 yards), which he achieved at California University of Pennsylvania, was rare.

The 32-year-old Campbell is already in demand on the free market.