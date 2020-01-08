Loading...

Aretha Franklin’s youngest son hit the upcoming biopic “Respect” with Jennifer Hudson, claiming he and his family hadn’t noticed.

“How can you make a film about a person and not talk to the person’s sons or grandchildren about important information?” Kecalf Franklin wrote on Facebook on Saturday and wrote in capital letters.

He also spoke out against the upcoming book about Franklin, “The Queen Next Door”, written by photojournalist Linda Solomon.

“How can you put a family of people (picture) in a book and not ask for permission?” Continued Kecalf. “If you are a” real “fan of my mothers, please do not support this. Ask yourself … do you want this to be done to you?”

He noticed the “Queen of the Soul” who died in August 2018 at the age of 76 and only approved Hudson’s casting.

“Everything else is done against our wishes,” he finished the post.

The estate of the late mother of Kecalf was controlled by her niece Sabrina Owens, but has been in question since three handwritten wills were discovered in the sofa cushions of the singer “A Natural Woman”. A judge then decided in August that a handwriting expert could check the documents.

Judge Jennifer Callaghan also placed the administration of Franklin’s estate under court supervision, which the court would have a role in making important decisions about her property.

David Bennett, Aretha Franklin’s long-standing lawyer and chief lawyer for Franklin’s estate, told the Detroit Free Press on Kecalf’s Facebook post: “He doesn’t speak for the family. I know that he doesn’t speak for his brother Ted White or his brother Clarence Franklin. The grandchildren have absolutely nothing to do with it. What he really does is speak for himself. “

Bennett also told the outlet that an MGM representative had contacted him about the social media posting and “they are not happy about it.”

“Respect” started shooting last fall and is scheduled for October 9th.