SAN FRANCISCO – Presidential candidates are about winning delegates. They are the ones who select the candidate at each party’s meeting.

Ben Christopher, CalMatters election reporter, explains in the video above how delegates work in California.

He explains that presidential candidates get delegates in three ways.

The first is by making big profits nationwide. For example, if a candidate wins 22% of the California Democratic vote, at least 22% of state delegates vote for him at Congress. It is proportional.

Second, they can win delegates by performing well in every congressional district. So if a candidate in the congressional district, which includes Laguna Beach, for example, wins 2 out of 5 votes, he wins two of the district’s five delegates.

The last way that candidates can win delegates is to meet with party leaders. The governor, US senators and members of Congress have been appointed “super delegates”. You can choose who you want.

Many delegates disagree with this because superdelegates tend to support candidates for “Insidery”.

After the 2016 elections, the Democratic Party changed the rules and reduced the power of the superdelegates. Now they can vote on the candidate at the congress if no candidate receives the majority of the other delegates.

That hasn’t happened since 1952. Some predict this year because there are so many candidates.

What about the GOP? The Republican area code shouldn’t be as exciting as most Republicans support President Donald Trump.

And that’s how delegates are won in California. Learn more about the elections at CalMatters.org.

