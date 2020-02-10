Are your reusable bags full of faecal bacteria?

When did you last wash your reusable shopping bags? KOAT-TV carried out a non-scientific study and discovered that the reusable bags that they wipe were very dirty. “Did you just throw old diapers in (these) bags?” John Golobic joked, a microbiologist with Quest Diagnostics in Albuquerque. “I was a little surprised to find so much enterica,” he said. He found enterica, which is actually fecal bacteria, in almost all pockets and he thought a lot about it. “In general, we found that most bags were contaminated with bacteria that you would consider fecal contaminants,” he added. “Something you could find in poultry, beef or just human droppings or animal droppings, but they’re all in the pockets.” Here’s how to clean the bags, according to Good Housekeeping. Canvas bags can simply be thrown in the washing machine with hot water and detergent. Then put them in the dryer. Recycled and multiple plastic bags can be washed by hand in warm soapy water. Do not forget the inner and outer seams and then let them dry on the line. Insulated shopping bags, because raw meat probably fits in here, should be wiped clean with a disinfectant wipe after each use. Nylon bags must be turned inside out and washed by hand in warm soapy water. You can also wash them on the gentle cycle and then let them air dry.

