"Are you trying to hide something?" The Surrey City Council criticized the Christmas release of police transitional reports – BC

It looks like there is no Christmas break in the debate over the transition from City of Surrey to an urban police force.

Surrey Coun. Brenda Locke beats Mayor Doug McCallum on the timing of two major RCMP transition reports submitted two days before Christmas.

One of these reports goes to former Attorney General and Judge Wally Oppal, who chairs a joint committee of municipalities and provinces on change and regulates the next steps in the transition process.

According to Locke, another “raw data” report on the public consultation on the switch was also released on December 23 – about six months after the consultation was closed – and buried on the city's website.

"Every time the government publishes a report the day before Christmas, the question arises: are they trying to hide something?" Said Locke.

"I have concerns that the mayor came out on June 24th and said that 93 percent of the public wanted to see the police move from the RCMP to a Surrey police station. The raw data do not support this statement. "

According to Oppal, McCallum's schedule for police exchanges in Surrey is wrong

According to the consultation report, about six percent of respondents said they were concerned about breaking away from the RCMP, while another 1.5 percent expressed concerns about funding transparency for the new force and one percent feared the city could not afford it.

Locke argued that many of the individual responses in the survey criticized the transition, suggesting that more people are concerned about the change than the mayor claims. She further argued that McCallum contributed the 93 percent figure because the specific questions in the consultation were too open.

The online survey asked people to prioritize police priorities (such as reducing group activity) and accepting or rejecting a number of statements.

Statements that received widespread approval included: "It is time Surrey had a local police force" (90 percent). "I think our police department should focus its efforts on what is important to Surrey citizens" (92 percent) and "being able to react quickly to emerging problems (opioid crisis, crime trends) is important for our police force" ( 93 percent).

Locke also raised concerns that the consultation process was not scientific and could have been misused and that people could have filled it out more than once.

"Anyone could have completed the survey, even if they hadn't lived in Surrey," she said.

"In my opinion, a report on the consultation of citizens' wishes is quite an embarrassment."

Locke says Surrey shouldn't plunge into the transition, but instead work towards funding more boots on the spot right away.

Global News asked Mayor McCallum for comment.

Province takes Surrey police plan

