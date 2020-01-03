Are you thinking about New Year's resolutions? Charities in Toronto are looking for volunteers – Toronto

Loading...

If you're thinking about New Year's resolutions, the Toronto charities and nonprofits have a message for you: please consider volunteering at any time.

"People's interest during the holidays, you're with the family, you're giving something back, you're thinking about others – people are definitely considering volunteering," said Joanne McKiernan, managing director of Volunteer Toronto, to Global News.

"When I think of community, can you imagine a Toronto without volunteers? We lose the community sport that is run by so many volunteer coaches and coaches. We're losing the vibrancy of what's happening in retirement homes, hospitals, and educational opportunities – a Toronto without volunteers is a much smaller color. "

McKiernan said Volunteer Toronto, Canada's largest volunteer center, helps connect approximately 500,000 people to more than 1,000 nonprofit groups. She said opportunities can arise in different ways, depending on availability.

“You can look for a one-day opportunity to give something back and connect with the community, or for a longer term position. We really encourage you to really think about how much time you can give, ”said McKiernan.

Ted Krawchuk, 81, said he started volunteering at LOFT Community Services almost 25 years ago. He said he wanted to do something after his apprenticeship.

"I am constantly learning new things technically. I also have the opportunity to meet people I enjoy working with, so I benefit greatly from my volunteer work, ”he said

"It's a very social interaction and otherwise it's fed up."

Krawchuk helps with administrative tasks such as mailings and database maintenance – tasks that help keep overhead costs low. He is one of more than 100 volunteers who support LOFT – a charity that helps people with mental health and addiction problems, as well as people with dementia, to live at home and stay independent.

Regarding the importance of volunteers, the CEO of LOFT Community Services said they are vital. Her organization looks after around 5,600 customers between Toronto and Orillia.

“Without our great volunteers, we would not be able to do what we do. I think it is important to say that it is not only the tasks that volunteers do for us at LOFT, but also those that they bring when they volunteer for their time, ”she told Global News.

"They show our organization and the people who receive service that they believe in us and that this has an invaluable impact on our organization."

When it comes to thinking about a volunteer's trip, Krawchuk had some advice.

"Find something that satisfies you, that gives you something back for your time. And if you get a reasonable sanction from what you do, you will enjoy your voluntary efforts, ”he said.

For those who want to volunteer but aren't sure where and what to do exactly, McKiernan said that their organization has employees who can guide you through different options. She encouraged people to think about what

For more information on volunteering or contacting volunteer Toronto, please visit the organization's website.

