Over the years, Jon Jones has spoken about advancing to heavyweight in various sections, but to date the much-discussed jump has never occurred. Well, although it doesn’t look like light heavyweight champion manager Jones is going to see heavyweight fighting in the near future, this could change if there is a fight Brock Lesnar,

Manager believes that Brock Lesnar fight would bring Jones to HW



Given the size of Jones, the ridiculously long reach, and his dominance at 205, the discussion about him fighting heavy is nothing new. There has been speculation in recent years that Jones could compete against his rival Daniel Cormier by holding the UFC heavyweight belt. More recently, Jones has spoken about the possibility of fighting the current heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic as well the dreaded bat Francis Ngannou.It should also be noted that Jones has reported in the past that he would be fighting Lesnar.

Well, Jones is currently booked for the fight against light heavyweight Dominick Reyes on February 8th at UFC 247. If “Bones” wins this fight, it is not really clear who could be next for the heavyweight champion who continues to make ends meet.

But when Jones’ manager Abraham Kawa spoke to MMA Junkie recently, he said the following about the heavyweight star fight:

“Jon feels comfortable in the light heavyweight division,” said Kawa. “He has no reason to move into the heavyweight division unless it makes financial sense for him. He has already proven that he is the best fighter we have ever seen. He has already proven that he is the GOAT. In my opinion he is the GOAT. “

“I don’t know if he’s heavyweight,” said Kawa. “If the challenge is there and the challenge makes financial sense, he can do it or not, it’s really up to him, that’s a question for Jon, but it won’t be a question that I think he will answer today becomes.”

“Everyone really wants to see Jon jump in the heavyweight, well, there is your jump in the heavyweight. Give him the big, creepy monster that Brock Lesnar is, and we could go from there.”

Jones vs. Lesnar?

A fight between Jones and Lesnar would be absolutely overwhelming, and when “Bones” made the fight in the past, the pro-wrestling star sounded interested. But here in 2020, it’s not clear if Lesnar would be willing to go back to the Octagon again. After all, the UFC planned to fight him against Daniel Cormier last year, and Lesnar decided to stay in the WWE.

But you never know If Jones defeated Reyes and the UFC is ready to offer Lesnar a truckload of money, would the former heavyweight champion be on board?

UFC 247 will be visiting the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on February 8.