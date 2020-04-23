Are you ready to hum? Enjoy the sounds of the Corvette C8 2020

Looking only at its specifications, one can be forgiven for thinking that since the Chevrolet Corvette in 2020 is only 495 bhp. in a world where the mid-engine supercars are 700hp. become the norm, that’s not all it’s cracked on (even though we all know bear versions go their way).

After watching the video below that features the C8 Corvette’s defending and accelerating models, we think that even the biggest skeptics will be converted.

Of course, the Corvette may not have the power of some much more expensive sports cars from Europe. One of the key things is the fact that the 6.2-liter V8 has a natural atmosphere that is becoming increasingly rare among performance cars.

The Corvette C7 also had a 6.2-liter V8 and sounded quite epic, and with the new C8 it is no different. At startup, the engine knocks into life and starts only American V8. If you are actually getting up and running the new Vette, the engine and exhaust system combine to produce excellent lumps for overspending. In addition, shifting at high rpm produces a very useful exhaust bark.

Prices for the 2020 Corvette started at $ 59,995, and if it is thought that prices for the 2021 model year will go up, the car is still a great deal. Rivals such as the Toyota Supra, Porsche 718 Cayman and BMW M2 Competition are also not so good.

In a recent poll, CarScoops asked readers what kind of sports car they would get for $ 60,000. With 36 percent of the vote, the new Corvette comfortably proved to be the most popular option, beating Cayman in second place, M2 Competition in third, Toyota GR Supra 3.0 in fourth and Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 in fifth.

