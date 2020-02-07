Are you ready for Wildfire season in the Panhandle?

In the Texas panhandle, spring not only brings us warmer weather, it also marks the start of the wildfire and grassfire season. The Amarillo area has seen quite a few fires over the years and it’s time to make sure you are prepared as it happens. Unfortunately, the question is not whether a fire will happen, but when it will happen. Do you know how to be prepared?

The Texas A&M Forrest Service has published a plan called Ready, Set, Go. It is a checklist to help you prepare a plan for your family and property in the event of a fire.

READY TO PREPARE – PREPARE YOUR FAMILY

Make a family disaster plan with meeting locations and communication plans and rehearse this regularly. Include the evacuation of large animals such as horses in your plan.

Keep fire extinguishers close at hand and train your family how to use them.

Make sure your family knows where your main, gas and water valves are and how to use them.

Plan different evacuation routes.

Designate an emergency meeting location outside the fire hazard area.

Put together an emergency supply set as recommended by the American Red Cross.

Set a friend or family member outside the area as a contact point so that you can communicate with relatives who have moved.

Keep an extra emergency supply set in your car in case you cannot reach your house due to a fire.

Provide a portable radio or scanner so that you are kept informed of the fire.

READY – IF THE FIRE TAKES

Evacuate as soon as you are ready!

Warn family and neighbors.

Wear suitable clothing (i.e. clothing made from natural fibers such as cotton and work shoes). Have safety goggles and a dry bandana or particle mask to hand.

Make sure you have your emergency supply set to hand, which contains all the necessary items, such as a battery-powered radio, spare batteries, emergency contact numbers and sufficient drinking water.

Stay updated on your TV or local radio stations for updates.

Stay close to your house, drink plenty of water and keep an eye on your family and pets until you are ready to leave.

Close all windows and doors and leave them unlocked.

Remove flammable window covers and curtains and close metal shutters.

Remove lightweight curtains.

Move flammable furniture to the center of the room, away from windows and doors.

Shut off gas on the meter. Switch off the pilot lights.

Turn on your lights so that firefighters can see your house under smoky conditions.

Switch off the air conditioning

Collect flammable objects from the outside of the house and bring them inside (eg patio furniture, children’s toys, doormats, etc.) or place them in your swimming pool.

Turn off propane tanks.

Do not leave sprinklers on or running water – they can waste critical water pressure.

Leave the outdoor lighting on.

Drive your car into the driveway.

Close the doors and roll up the windows.

Keep a ladder available.

Patrol your property and extinguish all small fires until you leave.

Seal attic and ground openings with pre-cut plywood or commercial seals if time permits.

AND GO! – EARLY DEPARTURE

Leave early enough to prevent you from catching fire, smoke or a traffic jam. Don’t wait to hear from authorities that they have to leave. In an intense forest fire they may not have time to knock on every door. If you are advised to leave, do not hesitate!

Departure to a predetermined location (this must be a low-risk area, such as a well-prepared neighbor or relative, a Red Cross shelter or evacuation center, motel, etc.)

Provide multiple travel routes in case one route is blocked by the fire or by emergency vehicles and equipment. Choose an escape route away from the fire.

Take your emergency supply set with the necessary items for your family and pet.

Those tips can help you save your life and the lives of your family. Make sure you always follow the information and evacuations of the care provider. Remember that it is always safer to leave and come home to a non-event, and then get into a fast-moving fire.

