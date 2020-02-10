Are you going to buy the Galaxy S20 based on the leaks? [Poll]

We’re at the abyss of the Galaxy S20 launch, and that means many of you may be tempted – but will you buy one?

At Unpacked 2020, four models are presented that correspond to the myriad of leaks we’ve seen. This means that if you are looking for a new device in the market, you have a wide choice. However, considering what we already know and how you saw it, would you like to buy one of the Galaxy S20 series devices?

As with any Galaxy device, expect a substantial premium as prices continue to rise. Rumors speak of a starting price of $ 999, which really shows how much the needle has moved on our flagships. We expect the price of the S20 + to be $ 1,199, while the devilish S20 Ultra could cost up to $ 1,399. We still don’t know how much the 5G versions of each handset will cost.

With the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset in North America and the Exynos 990 on the world markets, however, you get one of the most frequently stacked technical data sheets. The S20 and 20+ are expected to have at least 12 GB of RAM, while the S20 Ultra has an impressive 16 GB of RAM. The Galaxy S20 and S20 + have a 128 GB basic storage option, while the S20 Ultra has a 128 GB basic storage with a 512 GB version – all support expansion of micro SD cards up to 1 TB.

In the following survey, let us know if you want to buy one of the next devices in the Galaxy S20 series. If so, leave a comment below and let us know the color!

More about Samsung:

FTC: We use income-generating auto affiliate links. More.

You can find more news in 9to5Google on YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AjdCTTv3YjM [/ embed]