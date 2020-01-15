State Senator Tom Tiffany, candidate for the open seat of the 7th US Congress in Wisconsin, has a theory about why dairy farmers are struggling in Wisconsin: the growing wolf population.

The district, which covers northwest Wisconsin, is open after the resignation of Republican Sean Duffy in September 2019. The primary is February 18 and special elections will be held on May 12.

In a Republican debate on December 12, 2019, a panelist interviewed Tiffany and his main opponent, army veteran Jason Church, about the state’s economic growth, in particular what the candidates would do to fight the growing popularity of socialism.

In response, Tiffany spoke of “socialist things” happening in the federal government, including the decision to keep wolves on the endangered list:

“We should be able to manage the wolf population here in Wisconsin, by our own state rather than the federal government. What happens if the federal government manages it? Our farmers, their cattle suffer. They are attacked, the cattle. Their cattle are harassed, production decreases. It hurts their businesses. And we wonder why the farms are closing in Wisconsin? ”

In other words, wolves play a key role in the struggles of dairy farms across the state.

In 2019, more than 800 dairy farms in Wisconsin – including many small family farms – closed due to a sharp drop in milk prices and other factors.

Is Tiffany right?

Wolves have long been a problem for farmers

Tiffany has made similar statements in the past regarding the impact of wolves on cows. In September 2016, he was one of the co-hosts of a wolf summit in Cumberland and pushed for the wolves to be wiped out, because of the harm they cause to farmers and livestock.

When we asked Tiffany’s campaign team for reinforcements, their staff said the information came from Tiffany’s education on a dairy farm and the stress on cows. The stress of wolf predation can lead to cow pregnancy loss, lower milk production and reduced weight, said Mattias Gugel, director of communications for Tiffany.

The state’s gray wolves were granted protection in 1974 under the Endangered Species Act, which prohibits the killing of any protected animal.

Since then, the wolf population has increased in Wisconsin, reaching 205 in 1999 and reaching around 978 wolves during the 2018-2019 count, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Wolves have reached a point of recovery that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service plans to remove from the endangered species list, with a final decision coming in the spring of 2020, according to the agency’s website. . This would hunt wolves.

A measure of wolf damage is a state program that reimburses farmers for losses resulting from wolf killings.

In 2018, the latest available year, the state of Wisconsin paid more than $ 63,000 for 26 dead calves, 43 missing calves, four dead cows and two treatments of cattle by a veterinarian, according to MNR documents.

That same year, 691 dairy farms closed, some with up to $ 150,000 in losses expected that year for a single farm, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

In total, the state dairy industry has 1.28 million cows on more than 7,000 farms and represents $ 45.6 billion in the economy, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer protection in Wisconsin.

From this point of view, the impact of killed or injured livestock is minimal.

In addition, the area for wolves, mainly in northern and central Wisconsin, as shown on MNR maps, apparently overlaps the maps of dairy farms that have closed in recent years, mainly in the southern and west of the state, according to data from the Sentinel Journal.

The effects of wolves beyond simple predation are hard to say

According to a study published by the DNR in 2007, it is difficult to say the real effect of wolves on cows, since most of the assessments focus mainly on predation and slaughter.

Other effects could include stillbirths due to stress and a decrease in weight gain due to increased alertness, but these results were hypothetical and could not be properly proven without a different study, said Adrian Wydeven, one of the researchers who worked on the DNR study and certified wildlife. biologist.

“Producers may suspect and have lower pregnancy rates and weights, but unless you can eliminate all of the other factors, it’s hard to attribute some of these non-lethal impacts to livestock,” said Wydeven.

He also pointed out that most studies on the interactions between wolves and cattle focus on beef cattle, since dairy farms often have more people on the move and cows are brought in for milking several times a day. . This can discourage wolves in the area.

Adrian Treves, a professor at the Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, said dairy cattle are less affected by wolves than by other elements of their environment.

“The hypothesis of loss of body weight in pets exposed to wolves, as suggested by Mr. Tiffany, has little solid evidence in the world, although it has been mentioned for decades,” wrote Treves in an email to PolitiFact Wisconsin. “Given the much higher cost and loss of farm animals due to weather and disease, family farmers in Wisconsin would receive more attention.”

Other factors at play

There are many other more important factors at play, such as the Sentinel Journal and USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin found in the Dairyland in Distress series.

Among these: the persistent decline in milk consumption, the decline in milk prices paid to farmers, the intensification of global competition and the struggle to maintain leadership in the industry, as well as more recently, the impact of tariffs and trade wars.

In addition, the number of wolves in the state began to soar in the early 2000s. During this period, milk production has increased steadily and continues to grow – which in itself is a factor in lowering prices. .

It also undermines the impact Tiffany has on wolves.

Mark Stephenson, director of the Center for Dairy Profitability at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, said in an email to PolitiFact Wisconsin that the wolves did not interfere in his conversations with milk producers.

“This is not to say that there are not a few farms on the edge of our wildest areas of the state where this could be a problem, but it is certainly not a major problem for the large dairy industry of the state, “he wrote. “It is more likely to have an impact on grazing farms bordering large wooded trails, and we do not have a significant part of our dairy industry under these conditions.”

Our decision

Tiffany said federal regulation of the wolf population had led to attacks on livestock, resulting in lower production, resulting in the closure of dairy farms.

But the number of cows killed by wolves is minimal compared to the size of the state’s dairy industry, which has been battered by years of low milk prices, declining consumption, and many global economic factors. . In addition, the increase in the wolf population occurred in the midst of a period of increasing milk production. And it is this oversupply that helps drive prices down.

Our definition of Pants on Fire is “the statement is not accurate and makes a ridiculous claim”. It fits here.