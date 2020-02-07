Are we paying for our not so cold and not so snowy winter?

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – It’s a question that has been getting around lately: Will we pay for our dull winter in spring? And that’s a fair question.

It seems to make sense that a mild and snow-free winter would result in a colder and possibly snowier spring than a normal spring.

Both December and January were much warmer than normal.

So we looked closely at whether this assumption is correct. After all, mother nature has a way of “smoothing” things out, right?

First, let’s take a look at how remarkably mild it has been this winter.

Last December was the 11th warmest December in South Bend. January followed and ended 7.7 ° above normal. It’s good to be the 7th coldest January ever.

In December and January there was a 2-foot deficit in the snowfall department.

This winter, it is remarkably snow-free throughout the region. South Bend saw less than 4 inches of the white material in December and less than 10 inches in January.

Both numbers are much lower than normal. If you combine both months, we saw a snow deficit of more than two feet of snow.

Temperature outlook for February, March and April.

CPC

So let’s go back to the real question. Will we see a cold and possibly snowy spring?

According to the Climate Prediction Center, temperatures in the Midwest and Great Lakes are more likely to occur in the rest of February, March, and April than on warmer days (blue tint above) than normal temperatures.

Precipitation outlook for February, March and April. Green is above normal.

CPC

How about precipitation for the same 3-month period? The Climate Prediction Center assumes that we will see more rain and / or snow than normal. This does not necessarily mean that violent storms, floods, etc. occur in winter. This outlook suggests a somewhat more active pattern than normal in spring.

Depending on the temperature, this can be rain or snow.

So that’s the official outlook until April. The question of whether there is a connection between a mild winter and a cold, snowy spring has not yet been answered.

After looking at the data and gathering a lot of numbers, there seems to be no such correlation here in Michiana. From 1990, we looked at the five warmest periods from December 1st to January 31st and the following periods in March, April and May.

Simply put, was there No trend, pattern, or context found,

December-January 2001-2002 was very mild, but the following March-May was very cool and snowy.

In the meantime, December-January 2011-2012 was also very mild, but the following March-May was unusually warm and practically completely free of snow.

So no, just because we have had an easy winter so far does not mean that we will pay for it in March, April and May!