Are there any repetitions in the FA Cup 4th round and if so, on which dates are they played? - The sun

Don’t let anyone fool you – the magic of the FA Cup still exists.

Congestion with matches has been a hot topic in the English game for about ten years and the League Cup has therefore removed extra time.

Man City pounded Watford to win the 2018/19 FA Cup Cup: AP: Associated Press

Repeats are part of the FA Cup, the world’s oldest cup competition and was first played in 1871.

Are there any repetitions in the FA Cup 4th round?

One of the biggest benefits of the FA Cup is the replay system.

Smaller clubs are given the opportunity to bring a top class to their small terrain, or vice versa, giving non-competition teams and their players a one-time chance to play on the largest stage.

Repeats didn’t always work like they do in the FA Cup.

If a cup tie ends in a tie, the game is played again on the opponent at a later time.

Until the 1990s there were unlimited repetitions until one of the two parties emerged as the victors.

Gordon Strachan of Leeds during one of their four FA Cup bands with Arsenal in 1991 Credit: Getty – Contribution

One of the last great examples was a huge third-round struggle between Leeds and Arsenal in 1991, which required the teams FOUR corresponds to more than 20 days to finally find a winner.

It has all changed now and from last season there will be NO repeats from the fifth FA FA round.

All rounds up to and including the fourth round WILL include a repeat if there is no winner within 90 minutes during the first draw.

If the repetition ends in a draw, the game goes to extra time and, if necessary, penalties.

There are currently no official plans to completely remove repetitions from the competition.

When are they being held?

The draw is made for the fourth round and the bands are played on the weekend of January 24-27.

Replay dates are confirmed as soon as all bands have been completed before the draw of the fifth round.

Fifth round games are scheduled for midweek this year in an effort to avoid collision with EFL and Premier League games during the weekend.

