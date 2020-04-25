Are there any new SNL series this week?

We are now in the 45th season of Saturday Night Live and the holiday season. The latest episode of SNL aired on April 11, and a special quarantine episode of the coronavirus shot its members out of their homes. It wasn’t really alive. It came as a host to Tom Hanks to produce a monologue, but it did not appear in any of the sketches.

But it wasn’t the only celebrity we got on SNL last week. A personal monologue by a character like Larry David Bernie Sanders was made postmortem about the presidential candidate’s recently discontinued campaign. Alec Baldwin called for the renewal of the weekend to share other racist names for COVID-19, invented by his administration as Donald Trump but not used.

On June 45, Alec Baldwin played seven games for Donald Trump, starting with the premiere episode and on October 26, openly sharing it with Darrell Hammond, a former SNL member who played Trump. on the show for years. Baldwin will be less out in June 44 than he was in the previous two seasons, when he looks more like Donald Trump in the coldest week of the week.

His quarantine scene – when he imagined a version of Trump’s impeachment trial on “SNL” on February 1, it first appeared after the February 1 episode.

This week, Saturday, April 25th There will be a new episode of SNL. NBC presents another series “SNL At Home”. As before the last episode, we don’t know if we will have a guest or a music guest. We know when to get an episode of Casting House.

But if we meet a nominal celebrity host and other celebrities who do not do much beyond the monologue, it is not surprising that we are in the same situation as recently. As usual, new episodes of this series will be released simultaneously throughout the country, at 11:30. ET / 8: 30 to 30 p.m. PT.

While SNL seems tired of making political comments at the end of the season on June 44, June 45 has become its politically heavy form – you can’t be more political than the emergence of a major presidential candidate.

All the cold spells this season have been political in nature, and each has certain surprises. Most surprisingly, Darrell Hammond’s short stature – Hammond died three years ago when Baldwin chose to play Trump. We also saw Lin-Manuel Miranda and Billy Porter in the second, and Matthew Broderick in the second.

While it’s amazing how SNL influenced politics in the middle of last season, it’s not surprising that we’re back in the old ways now that we’re in a new presidential election cycle. Thus, attention was drawn not only to the mockery of Trump, but also to the circus that existed before the Democratic Beginners.

The sketch show never stopped making fun of Trump. Impeachment is, of course, a common theme in cold open sketches. Baldwin was one of those who ended up looking for a corrector who could stop Trump’s impeachment, went through the contact list, and ended up inviting Leo Schreiber to play himself – Trump thought his character, Ray Donovan, was the editor of the Showtime series. a real person.

SNL also missed the impeachment hearing, a parody of “Days of Our Lives” starring John Hamm.

Speaking of nonsense with the Democratic primary, we had a lot of big camouflage in the sketches of the debate, as SNL prepares for the June 46 general election in the fall. We’ve performed twice with Woody Harrelson, Joe Biden, Lynn-Manuel Miranda, Julian Castro, Larry David, Bernie Sanders, Rachel Dratch, Fred Armisen in Amy Klobuchar, Michael Bloomberg, Fred Armisen, Mara Rudolf as Kamala Harris. Will Ferrell as Tom Steyer.

It’s a lot of movie theaters, and SNL was able to gather almost everyone in one sketch – a parody of a 12-minute debate at the end of November. Miranda was not seen there, but she previously spoke as Castro in a parody of the Democrats’ LGBTQ in October, moderated by Billy Porter.

Meanwhile, the show will be at the home of Elizabeth Warren, played by SNL member Kate McKinnon this season, including a sketch of the mayor’s office of her choice. Maybe the real Warren will look great in the future.

In the world of sketch comedy, there is no authoritative friendship other than "Saturday Night Five Timer Club". People who have passed SNL five times and proved their worth are invited to an elite setting, where they wear expensive satin robes, smoke expensive cigarettes and watch the current band members fight to the death for entertainment.

Alec Baldwin – 17 Baldwin broke Steve Martin’s record 16 times in 2011, with the exception of many of his guests at the games of guys like Donald Trump. He was there to demand Martin anti-drug testing. NBC

Steve Martin is 15 years old Two years after the first round, the honorary president of the five time clubs held his fifth round, which he quickly achieved. In all, Martin has been there fifteen times, most recently in 2009. NBC

John Goodman – 13 Goodman is third on the 13-episode SNL hosting list, behind only Steve Martin and Alec Baldwin. NBC

Tom Hanks – 10

In 1990, Hanks’ fifth round was a sketch of the Five Timer Club. But now his most famous contribution to the series is David S. Pompkins. In April 2020, it was remotely connected during the first “home” release during the closure of the coronavirus pandemic. NBC

Buck Henry – 10

In 1976-1980, it became a tradition for the director of “Heaven can wait” to hold the finals of the season “SNL”. In total, Henry received 10 episodes, including Mardi Gras special. NBC

Chevy Chase – 8 The original anchor of the “Weekend Update” program was the first original member to leave SNL eight times and leave in the middle of the second season of the show. NBC

Christopher Walken – 7 Walken was the first person to join the Five Timers Club in the 21st century after his fifth release in May 2001. NBC

Drew Barrymore – 6 Although we do not see him in the coat of the Five Timers, his portrait is located in the luxurious quarters of the club. He is an E.T. appeared on the show at the age of 7 and became the youngest host in history. In 1982. NBC

Elliot Gould – 6 Gould hosted the show for the fifth time in the 1970s, but his sixth appearance came in 1980 after Lorne Michaels suddenly left the show and went blind. NBC

Danny DeVito – 6

DeVito joined SNL in January 1993, shortly after playing the penguin in Batman’s Return. FX

Tina Faye – 6 Tina Fei, a member of SNL, the most popular group among millennials, joined the club in 2015 after a hosting career that was influenced by her famous Sarah Palin. NBC

Scarlett Johansson – 6

The actress made her fifth appearance in 2016 and wore a Five Time jacket with Kenan Thompson in her arms, solving the monologue. (She and her son-in-law, Colin Jost, visited again in December 2019). NBC

Candice Bergen – 5 Bergen was the first woman to host SNL and was a guest five times from 1975 to 1990. NBC

Bill Murray – 5 Murray returned five times in the ’80s and’ 90s after appearing on the show on June 2-5. NBC

Ben Affleck – 5 The SNL man joined the Timer club in 2013, shortly after winning the Oscar for Best Picture in Argo, once ridiculed for Gigli. NBC

Justin Timberlake – 5 In 2013, the pop star’s fifth appearance, SNL, returned the Five Time sketch, as Timberlake’s induction was marked by a fight between cast members Bobby Moinhan and Taran Killam. NBC

Melissa McCarthy – 5 McCarthy grabbed his five-timer jacket on June 42 after a season of guest appearances as Donald Trump’s White House spokesman Sean Spicer. NBC

Stone – 5 Dwayne “Rock” Johnson hosted the final of the 42nd season of “SNL”

Jonah Hill – 5 Hill’s five appearances as owner covered a decade, the first of which was in 2008 and the first on November 3, 2018.

Will Ferrell – 5 Ferrell, one of the most successful SNL alumina of the 90s, joined the club on November 23, 2019. Among his most famous “SNL” bits is George W. He was influenced by Bush and had a recurring role as Alex Trebeck in The Famous Man. Danger. “

Paul Simon – 4

Technically, Simon received guests only four times, but he was included in the “Five Timer Club” sketches, as he was the musical guest on the fifth show. He also has the most emotional moment in the history of SNL: the first cold opening of the 9th to 11th episodes of his “Boxer” performance. Getty

