Are the Raiders receiving the necessary help so far today? – The reporter

Loading...

The Raiders, who need a lot of things to do well on Sunday to get to the playoffs, receive good news early on the last day of the regular season.

Perhaps the easiest process of the five steps seems to go the way of Oakland in the morning games. The Raiders need only one of the four teams to win an early game in order to stay alive in the chase for the last place of the AFC postseason when they start against the Broncos at 1:25 p.m. Sunday.

The Raiders need the Bears, Lions, Chargers or Patriots to win and three of them led in the morning games. The Bears led the Vikings 18-6 and the Lions led the Packers 17-3. Meanwhile, the Chargers beat the Chiefs 14-10 in the third quarter and, in what seemed to be the easiest victory (Patriots over the Dolphins) is not going as planned as the Patriots had to recover from a 10 -0 deficit for a 10-10 tie at halftime.

Still, if one of the Bears, Lions, Chargers or Patrots prevails, then the Raiders will also need the following to happen at 1:25 p.m. Games order to reach the playoffs at 8-8.

1) The Raiders have to beat the Broncos in Denver.

2) The Ravens, who are sitting with multiple holders with the first place of the AFC already secured, must beat the Steelers, who are also 7-8 and are in pursuit of four teams with Oakland and Tennessee to get the last place .

3) The Texans, who are also players at rest, such as starting quarterback Deshaun Watson, have to beat the Titans, who also remain alive at 8-7 and secure the last place by beating Houston.

4) The Colts must beat the Jaguars.

If all these games follow the path of Oakland, they will be in the playoffs for the first time since 2016, when they were eliminated by Houston in a wild card game. Then, the Raiders will receive the sobering news that they will play in Kansas City or New England next week.

One step at a time.