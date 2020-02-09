Are the penguins too big to be aggressive in the trade period?

The little Dutch boy only had so many fingers to close holes. It takes about two weeks for the NHL trading deadline on February 24 and the Pittsburgh Penguins to go the wrong way. They are moving further and further away from their optimum schedule, not closer. Injuries continue to make penguins a problematic proposition.

The loss of 40 goalscorer Jake Guentzel is big over the line-up and the Penguins have not been consistent since he suffered a shoulder injury on December 30.

Defender Brian Dumoulin is not skating yet after suffering from tendons on November 30. Center Nick Bjugstad, which is both a line-up and trade bait, recently stopped skating despite the start of a rehab on ice on January 8.

Dominik Kahun will help when he returns from a concussion, but he does not solve the Pittsburgh Penguins need for a top six winger.

Now rookie defender John Marino, who is the second most productive Penguins defender behind Kris Letang, is probably out for quite a while after he suffered a broken cheekbone on Thursday night.

The hard truth is that the depth of the Penguins has stretched beyond its limits. The team rolls without a legitimate fourth line or third defense combination.

Justin Schultz played in that combination with co-powerful Chad Ruhwedel. The two judges were not so well together. On Saturday, Ruhwedel resumed his third role on the right with Juuso Riikola on the left, but that combination was not very good in the weeks before Schultz’s return. It was terrible on Saturday.

The fourth line of the Penguins has come to light especially in the last few games. Tampa Bay flowed past them and the line only got five minutes ice age. The match between AHL players and Alex Galchenyuk has not worked well for a while. On Saturday evening, Sullivan set down Galchenyuk after the first period. He only played three minutes.

Oh, by the way, the Penguins top line with Jared McCann and Dominik Simon alongside Sidney Crosby doesn’t work either. In the past five games, McCann has two equally strong assists and is a minus 5. Simon has one goal and is a minus seven. Crosby has achieved five points (1g, 4a) in the same five games, but is also a minus-5.

“He can score. He has good offensive instincts, “said head coach Mike Sullivan about McCann on Friday.” His ability to finish is intriguing to me. “

On Saturday-evening, Sullivan McCann turned to the Malkin line after the Penguins top unit failed to score in the first 20 plus minutes.

It doesn’t click, and there is no guarantee that McCann, a fourth-line center in Florida a year ago, will be the answer. Like many of you and the Penguins coaches, I also expected more from McCann in the front row.

If we consider the NHL trading market to be a store, the Penguins shopping list may be too long to become too aggressive. The penguins need defensive depth, NHL players from the bottom line and, more importantly, a top six winger.

GM Jim Rutherford may also need at least one top four defender.

Exchanging one penguins for a primary need, such as a top six winger and a secondary need, such as forward depth, is affordable. But if you did one more Cuprun after all, the Penguins organization would be wiped out. A scoring winger, a top four defender, forward aid and defensive depth will break the budget of the Penguins as if the injuries had broken their considerable depth.

In a sense of being healthy, the Pittsburgh Penguins are a special team and can hang with any team in the NHL in a seven-game series. No matter how battered or bruised the penguins are, they can win some games, but a play-off march seems less likely.

Philadelphia, Washington, Tampa Bay and Florida were able to reach the Penguins defenders, convert and make mistakes. In praising what the penguins have done well to win games, the reverse is also something the penguins have recently come across.

“It’s not one thing, it’s a number of things that add up (play well). It’s everything from properly managing the puck in different parts of the ice rink,” Sullivan said. “It works to reload in the attacking zone and stay above people, so that if our defenders squeeze, he gets support.”

Penguins’ attackers have struggled with those aspects of staying on the right side of the puck and above their opponents. The recent number of strange rushes

On Sunday morning the penguins are in a much worse position than just a week ago. Without Jake Guentzel, the Penguins would not have been the same team, but hope was hiding in exchange for a top six winger. But Dumoulin is not skating yet, and apparently Bjugstad has stopped skating because the recent updates from Sullivan have specifically omitted on the ice.

There are only so many heroes available and the Penguins ask many players to play above their paygrade.

A scoring winger can cure many ailments, but the penguins also need some luck on the trainer’s table if this season is to be special. Before Rutherford goes all-in on the trading deadline, he must be sure that the penguins have a reasonable chance of being their best version. Otherwise discretion can be the best part of courage.

Of course, at least one of Rutherford’s supposed primary goals, Jason Zucker, still has three years to go.