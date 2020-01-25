Aimee and Candace are shadowing someone from Floribama Shore. Photo credit: MTV

Floribama Shore can have a little drama under Castmates. During the broadcast of the show on Thursday evening, some tweets sparked speculation that some of the stars could no longer get along.

Season 3 of Floribama Shore was different. Kortni was there when they all met in St. Petersburg, Florida, but she left quickly after being sick for days and needing a tonsillectomy. The Thursday evening episode was back at the Floribama Shore House for the first time in weeks.

Which Floribama Shore actors are arguing?

It looks like Aimee Hall and Candace Rice can handle one of their castmates. While neither came out and said the name, it looks like Kortni is the one both of them cast shadows on.

There have been rumors that Kortni is getting special treatment, and none of the girls are done with it.

She and Candace were incredibly close, but things have changed on the Floribama Shore from the start. Aimee is reported to be upset that Kortni is not forced to meet contractual obligations.

The entire cast is said to be live-tweeting during the episodes, and was noticeably absent while the others are present and interacting with viewers.

Candace quoted a tweet about spilling the tea when the contract with Floribama Shore expired and replied that she was eager. What is going on behind the scenes and is Kortni fed up with the other members?

Man … I can’t wait, https://t.co/EJoD5fbFfJ

– Candace Renee Rice (@pimpfriedrice_) January 24, 2020

Reality TV is the ONLY industry where the more crappy you are, the harder it is to work with you. The more people (behind the scenes) suck your cock. But Mfers are still getting paid …

– Candace Renee Rice (@pimpfriedrice_) January 24, 2020

Will Floribama Shore keep Mattie and Kortni?

Viewers also have a strong opinion of Kortni and what happened in the third season of Floribama Shore. Many of them have suggested replacing them with Mattie Breaux, who maintained the house in Cortnis’ absence.

It seemed like Mattie had gotten along with everyone and it wasn’t difficult for social media to adjust to the new girl. Some even recognized her from their Party Down South days. Mattie went well with the house.

Now that Kortni has returned, there will surely be a drama going into the future. How things will end when the third season of Floribama Shore is ready for the season remains to be seen.

Season 4 of Floribama Shore has not yet been confirmed, but viewers are hoping for another season with all the cast members. After the second season, it looked like the show wouldn’t return, but it did and everyone is talking about it now.

Floribama Shore will air on MTV on Thursday evening at 8/7.