Are Small Houses the Solution to America's Housing Crisis?

SALT LAKE CITY – With the cost of rent that forces some people to live in cars or commute for hours to work, some cities have decided on a surprising solution: remove single-family zoning, long a component of the American dream .

Minneapolis and Seattle are among the cities that have effectively abolished zoning, which limits neighborhoods to owner-occupied single-family dwellings. Oregon has done this in its larger municipalities, and Californians, like residents of Salt Lake City, are now free to build small cottages, sometimes called “grandma’s apartments,” to use as rentals in neighborhoods that were previously single-family only.

The objective is to allow more people to live at an affordable price in good neighborhoods, whether in multi-family homes or chalets in the back. With more housing options available, demand will decrease and rental prices will drop, say developers, often called YIMBY, which means “Yes in my backyard”.

But the practice called “upzoning” has its own costs, including the potential for significant change in long-established neighborhoods. And a study found that zoning in Chicago inadvertently led to even higher housing costs.

Across the country, however, policymakers are looking to find the best way to help people who cannot afford increased rent costs. As Katie McKellar reported for Deseret News, Salt Lake County has seen a 78% increase in the cost of rent since 2000, with more than two-thirds of the increases in the past five years, which has led local authorities to conclude that they cannot “build their way” out of the problem.

A five-year master plan completed in 2017 indicates that Salt Lake City is at the “beginning of a systemic housing crisis” driven by demand in a county where about two-thirds of existing housing consists of single-family homes. The report recommended changes to zoning laws that could allow for greater density in the city.

Salt Lake City has already approved secondary accommodation or ADUs, and basement apartments are not uncommon in Utah, especially in areas near colleges and universities. The wholesale upzoning has not yet passed to the state, but with one of the country’s strongest economies, it could be on the horizon. Writing for CityLab, Nolan Gray and Brandon Fuller cited Colorado, Utah, Nevada and Idaho as states that could handle explosive population growth by amending existing zoning laws.

The ethics of space

Before World War II, only about 13% of Americans lived in a suburb; now more than half of us do, and as the New York Times reported, in many American cities, more than 75% of residential land is zoned for single family use only.

In some cities, the share is even higher: in Charlotte, North Carolina, for example, 84% of residential land is zoned single-family; in San Jose, California, 94% is, according to a Times analysis in collaboration with UrbanFootprint.

Our collective love for space and privacy, and its widespread codification, is typically American, wrote land use specialist Sonia Hirt in her 2014 book “Zoned in the USA”.

“The American model works to create urban environments that are remarkably low in population density, from an international perspective,” wrote Hirt.

Meanwhile, American homes have grown exponentially. In 1950, the average home was 983 square feet. Between 1973 and 2008, the average size of new homes in the United States increased from 1,660 to 2,519 square feet, according to the US Census Bureau. And the advent of oversized, sometimes derisory houses called McMansions, prompted some people to question the ethics of a family with so much space.

Enter “upzoning”, which proponents say gives more freedom to homeowners, while potentially offering more housing in tight rental markets.

“Allowing even modest amounts of new density in the dominant, predominantly single-family localities of the country could lead to millions of new homes nationwide, helping to alleviate a decades-long accessible housing crisis,” wrote Issi Romem, housing analyst and economist. last month for Zillow.

Romem, founder of the MetroSight housing research institute, says that if only 10% of single-family lots in America’s largest metropolitan areas were converted to zones to allow two houses instead of one, there would be 3 , 3 million more homes built over the next two decades.

Some people fear that such changes will turn “green neighborhoods into an urban concrete jungle,” writes Romem. “But in practice, allowing only 1 in 10 individual houses in a given neighborhood to host a beautiful habitable suite above the garage or an apartment in the basement is not likely to radically change a street landscape “However, it could still make a significant contribution to the supply of new housing as the metros become more and more unaffordable.”

Municipalities have always considered exceptions to zoning laws on a case-by-case basis, which is why you can find an apartment building or a student housing complex in a dense area of ​​single family homes. What’s different now is the whole-city zoning movement all at once, an idea recently endorsed by the New York Times editorial board, which called widespread single-family zoning “ a huge rights program for the benefit of the most qualified residents. “

A radical experience?

In Oregon, where lawmakers voted last year to allow up to four housing units on previously single-family land in the state’s largest cities, some people predict disastrous results. Eben Fodor, a city planner in Eugene, said the move was drastic and made Oregon residents “guinea pigs for an untested, speculative transformation of the fundamental rules that affect property and investment in housing.”

The new law stipulates that cities of 10,000 to 25,000 inhabitants must authorize duplexes on all lots and plots in single-family areas.

Large cities, those with 25,000 or more inhabitants, must also authorize triplexes, quadruplexes, townhouses and chalets in single-family areas.

Writing for Eugene Weekly, Fodor predicts that companies will come in and buy homes for money in order to subdivide them and charge the highest market rates. Thereafter, he says, homeownership rates will go down. “The departure houses will disappear. Families with children will find it difficult to find anything other than the tiny one- or two-bedroom “mid-range” rental units without a courtyard, no parking, and little storage space, “he wrote.

In addition, cities will face infrastructure problems when the water and sewer systems created for single-family homes are increasingly taxed. Schools and public services such as the police and parking could also become a problem in some areas.

Upzoning could also be an unwanted change for homeowners who bought their homes in the hope that the character of a neighborhood would remain constant for decades.

“The American Dream continues to own a single family home with a yard. Whether it’s good or bad, it’s still what most people want, ”wrote Fodor.

Are you gaining momentum?

Despite opposition from Fodor and others, upzoning appears to be gaining momentum across the country, and a California state legislator recently reintroduced legislation that would effectively end single-family zoning in that state. Senator Scott Wiener’s bill, D-San Francisco, has failed twice, but Wiener says he is optimistic about its chances, with revisions that give cities more clout about how the changes are implemented.

California has already made it easier for residents to build “secondary suites” on their property for rental purposes, with laws coming into effect this month. The cottages, or “grandma’s apartments,” can be attached or detached from the main house, reported Chris Nichols of Capital Public Radio.

“As you start to sprinkle these things around the neighborhoods, you can start to significantly reduce the housing shortage at least locally,” California YIMBY spokesperson Matthew Lewis told Nichols.

Other states with single-family zoning in the crosshairs in 2020 include Virginia and Maryland, where House delegate Vaughn Stewart said upzoning can fix social justice issues, as well as housing. “For too long, local governments have armed zoning codes to block people of color and the working class from high-potential neighborhoods,” Stewart told CityLab’s Kriston Capps.

Supporters face opposition not only from planners and landlords, but also from people who say such decisions should be made at the local level, not legislated by the state.

Regardless of how a property is zoned, however, some people still wonder if the house in the center should only accommodate one family in times of growing inequality. Writing for Curbed, blogger Kate Wagner asked, “Should we still be building single-family homes?” And wonders if this is immoral.

Without taking a position, she concludes: “Whether many existing single-family homes can be densified by adding accessory housing or dividing them into apartments, it is impossible to see single-family homes as purely good or purely bad – or to ignore their ability to solve some of the problems we face. “