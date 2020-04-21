Are Marvel Shields Representatives Season 6 of Disney Plus in the UK?

A number of new interconnected Marvel series will soon head to Disney Plus, but before that we have to say goodbye to the very first MCU TV show – Marvel Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

The upcoming seventh season is the last of the superhero show, but fans who are trying to catch up in advance will have a hard time finding an explosive sixth season.

Fortunately, the last season of the spin-off can be viewed online – although unfortunately not via the streaming service …

Are Marvel’s representatives S.H.I.E.L.D. on Disney Plus UK?

Yes, Marvel S.H.I.E.L.D is represented by Disney Plus in the UK – but only for the first five seasons.

The superhero spin-off has been on the air for six seasons so far, following Marvel’s film character Agent Coulson as he leads a team fighting aliens, Hydra members and other superworms.

It’s just one of the 350 shows on Disney’s streaming service, which includes more than 500 movies.

It is likely that S.H.I.E.L.D. the sixth season will join the streaming service one day, but now fans will have to look elsewhere to see how the show goes *, which ends in the fifth season …

Marvel shows and movies on Disney Plus

Don’t worry, Disney Plus has a lot of Avengers content for those who want to get their Marvel improved.

In addition, S.H.I.E.L.D. Disney Plus also offers other live-action superheroes like Runaways and Agent Carter, classic animated series like X-Men, and spin-off series for everyone from Lok Hawkeye to She-Hulk.

It is also home to a large part of Marvel’s cinematic universe – the Mouse House service has three Marvel film strips. We also have a little guide to watching Marvel movies to get new fans.

Disney Plus offers a seven-day free trial, or you can order Disney Plus for £ 59.99 a year or £ 5.99 a month.

How to watch Marvel S.H.I.E.L.D season 6 online

The six seasons can be viewed online before the end of the summer this summer – the latest adventures of Agent Coulson and co can be purchased via Amazon Video, Google Play and iTunes. BT TV customers can also buy from the BT TV store during the season.

