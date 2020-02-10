Are Mariah Brown and Audrey Kriss still together?

Sister Wives’ star Mariah Brown and Audrey Kriss are engaged. Photo credit: @ mariahbrwn / Instagram

Mariah Brown, the cast members of daughter Sister Wives, Meri Brown and Kody Brown, announced that she had been engaged to Audrey Kriss last year.

Mariah has been opening up a bit lately, revealing her struggles with mental health problems. Mariah Brown recently visited Instagram to talk about her problems and to give viewers a little insight into their daily struggles.

Mariah Brown and Audrey Kriss

Mariah Brown announced in January 2018 that she would marry her friend Audrey Kriss. The announcement came during the Women’s March in Washington, D.C.

“We had just started dating when we first came two years ago, and it was a special time for me to propose there,” Brown told PEOPLE.

While Kody Brown said he didn’t think his children would follow in his polygamistic footsteps, Mariah went a step further when Sister Wives came out to her family as gay.

As she said at the time, she stepped back to look at her life and desires, and it shouldn’t follow in her parents’ footsteps.

Despite their fundamentalist Mormon beliefs, the Brown Audrey family opened their arms and hearts and greeted them as one of their own.

Instead, she found love for one person – Audrey Kriss.

Around Christmas last year, Mariah ensured through an Instagram post that the world knows how much she still loves Audrey.

“I feel particularly grateful for this today. for taking care of me when I am sick and in love when I am a towel and always have the biggest smile on your face. “

Mariah also mentioned that she wasn’t with Kody Brown at Christmas and how difficult it was, but she said Audrey gave her a second family to love.

Mariah Brown and her mental health problems

In her new post last week, Mariah Brown said that you can feel it when the sun is out of your life for days.

“To be honest, the days without the sun were a little bleak. I settle in this desolation as I continue to thank and call the sun over Suryanamaskar, greetings to the sun. but nothing beats real business. “

The answers were mixed. Some who apparently don’t understand metaphors told her to “be careful with New Age beliefs” and to just be happy with Christ.

However, others talked about “seasonal mood disorders” and how winter can sometimes be “long and bleak”.

However, some were concerned that she said she was missing … someone instead of something.

The good news is that Mariah and Audrey are still together, as this late January post shows.

Sister Wives is broadcast on TLC on Sundays at 10 / 9c.