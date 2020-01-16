Are lupini beans ready to conquer the vegetable protein market?

When Isabelle Steichen moved from Europe to the United States from Europe in 2013, people didn’t find it so strange that she was a vegan.

What she cared about, she told Food Dive, was where she got her proteins. And now Steichen and Alexandra Dempster start a brand that answers that very American question with a very European solution.

The new company from Steichen and Dempster, Lupii, makes protein bars from the lupini bean, which is traditionally grown and eaten in the Mediterranean. The ingredient is not well known outside that region of Europe, where it is usually a preserved snack and flour ingredient to enrich baked goods. Steichen joked that the bean was born “in the wrong place,” because Americans are more worried about getting a full nutritional experience when eating plant-based foods.

“It is higher in protein than soy, which is generally considered to be the highest source of vegetable protein,” Steichen said. “… It is low in carbohydrates, full of fiber, all minerals. And then in terms of an ingredient, it is also super sustainable to grow … And so, from so many angles, it is simply an incredible ingredient.”

Aaron Gatti, founder and CEO of Brami Snacks, has made the nutritional value of the lupini bean an essential part of his company’s story. Brami, which was launched in 2016, makes snackable lupini beans in bags. The company soaks and pickles them so that they can be eaten whole, a kind of al dente big bean.

Brami’s packaging contains a cartoon bean. On the Garlic and Rosemary variety, it has the sword, shield, and helmet of a Roman soldier who once stood on every package as a tip for the history of the ingredient.

“Some even say that this is the oldest legume known to mankind,” Gatti told Food Dive. “[It] dates from ancient Egypt, and the ancient Romans used them as portable protein for their warriors, hence our small bean character” Bramus Romanus “and our positioning that this is the answer to the modern warrior. And she lived since the Roman time in the Mediterranean as an appetizer snack with fresh beans, such as edamame in Japan. In fact, you could say that this is the Mediterranean answer to edamame. “

As more food producers bring international influences to products, and more consumers are looking for vegetable proteins that taste good and contain nutritional value, lupini beans get more attention. Lupii and Brami are two companies that are on top of this trend, which can spread to many other applications due to the versatility of the beans.

Brami

Brami: Lupini invictus

Gatti told Food Dive that he was almost addicted to snacking on lupini beans, which were always available in Italy, where he often visited relatives. As a child he didn’t know much about their health benefits. He just knew they tasted good and were fun to eat.

It was only as an adult – after his wife following a plant-based diet, tasting the beans herself in Italy and pushing Gatti to start Brami – that he learned how good lupini beans were from a nutritional point of view. According to information from Superfoodly, lupini beans have more protein in a 100-calorie portion than other popular legumes, including chickpeas and soybeans. They are complete proteins and contain a lot of fiber.

“And so that was a bit of the” a-ha “moment,” Gatti said. “… I personally faced this daily snacking challenge when I was working in the office. At four in the afternoon I would say,” What on earth can I snack that my hunger will really satisfy without ruining my diet? ” You have carrots and celery on the one hand that are boring and have no proteins. And now you have much better snacks in front of you, but they are better in terms of the better ingredient deck, which is great, but they are still full of calories, carbohydrates, fat or sugar. And so unless you adjust your meal plan, you risk exceeding your normal calorie intake. “

While Brami prepares the beans, they are minimally processed with few ingredients and additives. Gatti praised the clean label on his snacks and said that he had always wanted to bring some of the “magic” of fresh food as he had enjoyed in Italy back to the United States.

“We think that real food that is not prepared will always be better for you, and it is really like a Mediterranean slow food that we have prepared for everyday use.”

Aaron Gatti

Founder and CEO, Brami Snacks

Gatti said that when Brami started, it was difficult to make some consumers expect a minimally processed snack that was a tough bean, since many other snacks are dry and crispy and other beans are often soft and mushy. Some grocers were not sure if consumers would be enthusiastic about beans for snacks.

However, the simplicity of the snack and the bona fide food won other buyers and consumers of supermarkets. Whole Foods Market quickly picked up the brand and discovered it was being sold. Springboard, the incubator program from Kraft Heinz, saw the potential of Brami and chose it for its most recent class. Now Gatti said he hears feedback from all sorts of consumers who enjoy the taste, snackability and nutritional profile of lupini.

Brami has a lot going on for lupini beans. The brand used Chilean beans for a few years, but last year made the switch to all Italian beans, which Gatti said were of higher quality. There may also be more lupini products en route from Brami.

Lupii

Lupii: A new vegetable protein comes in vegan bars

Steichen, a well-known vegan blogger and podcast host behind The Plantiful and online meal planning company Buddhalicious, met Dempster last year. Dempster has a background in Big Food, has worked for PepsiCo as a senior global marketing manager and previously did marketing and sales work for Carlsberg Group. They described their encounter with Food Dive as “love at first sight,” where they agreed that highly nutritious plant-based foods would be more available to people.

They united behind this idea to create Lupii, a lupina bean snack company that was officially launched this month. Lupii bars, which can be purchased online or in a handful of stores in New York, are clean-label snacks full of nutrients. There are three flavors: Tahini Lemon Cranberry, Almond Butter Cinnamon and Peanut Butter Cacaonib. Each bar has nine to 10 grams of protein and eight or nine grams of fiber. They are also non-GMO and made with minimal ingredients. And the beans used in these bars are, according to Steichen, smaller “sweet lupini” with less natural bitterness.

Dempster told Food Dive that the nutritional profile of the lupini bean ensures that the bars of Lupii stand out on the market and occupy a place where few vegan bars can be. Protein bars often rely on whey or proteins for some of their nutrients. When plant-based, they often contain heavily processed protein isolates, which Dempster said is difficult to digest.

“You take a macronutrient away from the entire food source, and we really believe in trying to get as much nutrition as possible from really whole food that is minimally counterfeited,” Dempster said.

Isabelle Steichen

Founder and CEO, Lupii

Steichen said that many other vegetable food products with proteins are highly processed and are full of extruded proteins and sugary syrups. Vegetable protein ingredients are often dried, crushed and bleached and do not resemble the plant from which they originate. Lupini beans do not need to have many other ingredients added to work with, and they no longer need nutrients to improve their health profile. Lupii also uses only date syrup to sweeten its products, which Steichen and Dempster claimed to be more natural than the sweeteners of competitors.

At the moment, Lupii only makes bars. Steichen and Dempster said they have much more plans for lupini bean products, especially since the bean has numerous common applications in Europe. It is often converted into flakes or flour and added to baked goods to make them more nutritious. Lupini is made in an alternative to dairy products and ice cream, Steichen said. It is also used as an ingredient in vegetarian burgers and to make tempeh.

Although Steichen and Dempster would not yet talk about their plans for future Lupii products, they said that lupini is the answer to what many consumers are looking for, especially when trying to follow a less animal-based diet.

“You eat an ingredient that is very sustainable and many consumers care,” said Steichen. “When they eat vegetable, health is a first motivator. But then the environment is a second. As I said, lupini is a beautiful crop that is good for their health, and so many consumers want to think a bit more about supporting biodiversity, and that is certainly something that we can also support with our product. “