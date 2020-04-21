Are Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Getting the New York Mets?

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are reportedly fascinated in buying the New York Mets.

According to Selection, the power few, who are estimated to be worth $750 million, may well turn into the hottest celebrities to very own a sporting activities franchise just after sources uncovered they joined forces with JPMorgan Chase “to raise funds for a probable bid” on the baseball group.

The Wilpon family, who at this time owns the Mets, is hunting to provide proper away as they ended up in previous negotiations to offer 80 p.c of the team in December. After the offer fell through, the singer and retired baseball player expressed fascination as opportunity new consumers.

TMZ also reports that irrespective of Rodriguez’s lack of organization experience, he has a eyesight for the “mismanaged” Mets and plans to use his “people manager” expertise to inspire gamers.

In March, Rodriguez verified his fascination in obtaining the crew on The Tonight Clearly show, telling host Jimmy Fallon that “if the prospect arrived up, I would certainly glimpse at it.”

“Here’s what it is: I enjoy New York Metropolis,” he described. “A great deal of persons really don’t know this, but escalating up I was a huge Mets admirer. And with the exception of my daughters’ birth, both of them, the finest several years of my lifetime were 1986 and 2009 when we [the Yankees] gained.”

Athletes and Celebs Who Gave Romance a Go