Are Jenelle Evans and David Eason together again? Estranged teen mom spotted 2 couples in the Nashville bar

Are Jenelle Evans and David Eason together again? The couple were spotted in Nashville again, but this time they were together in a bar with no child in sight.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason and daughter Ensley were tracked down last month after former teen Mom 2 star dropped the injunction against her estranged husband.

Jenelle claimed that she only wanted her daughter to spend some time with her father and that they did not get back together.

Jenelle and David are back in Nashville

Well, Jenelle and David spent time together again, but this time they can’t say that it was all for the kids.

TMZ shared a photo of Jenelle and David on Saturday night after spending some time together in the Kitchen & Rooftop Bar in Nashville. Just a day earlier they were seen having lunch at Famous Dave’s BBQ

And given Jenelle’s recent news that her MTV contract for Teen Mom 2 officially ends, it is entirely possible that she and David will be reconciled. After all, many Teen Mom fans suggested that Jenelle’s divorce plans might have been an attempt to get the network to get her back on TV.

Jenelle and David showed up in Tennessee. Where are the kids

Did Jenelle forget?

It seems Jenelle has already forgotten the crazy roller coaster ride of a year she was out with David Eason in 2019. When David Jenelle’s French bulldog mix turned and killed Nugget, there was a lot of tension between them and MTV production’s final straw.

MTV has stopped playing Jenelle Evans on Teen Mom 2, something that is now permanent and just the tip of the iceberg. A little later, Jenelle and David temporarily lost custody of their children.

A few months after Jenelle brought the children back, she brought them to Nashville and left David in The Land. She filed an injunction against her estranged husband, even claiming that she was afraid that he would hurt her, and told her fan base that she had initiated the divorce process.

Now, with MTV in review, Jenelle has said she hopes another network will be interested in picking up on her story. However, she doesn’t seem to be worried that David Eason is committed to it because she doesn’t even try to hide the fact that they are spending time together.

This is only a week after Jenelle found out she was back in North Carolina and back at the house she shared with David Eason last week.

Does that mean Jenelle Evans and David Eason are getting back together? There is no official statement from the former Teen Mom 2 star yet, but it could come.