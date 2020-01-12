Are Crusader Heroes Fair Play for Adult Critics?

NEW YORK – The point where childhood ends and adulthood begins is not as simple as it seems. Add the star and things can get complicated for young people who, voluntarily or by circumstances, live a very public life.

These public lives often come with whole portions of adult-sized snipers. But do children and adolescents under the microscopes of the world still have the right to age-appropriate protection from harsh public discourse? And, more importantly, can they cope with it?

Children and adolescents, in this era of blurred boundaries, have at their disposal mobile megaphones – for the first time in human history – to reach the whole world. This allows them to be heard, and potentially taken seriously, by hundreds of millions of people, including heads of state, including the President of the United States.

But does it give those who hear them the right to slap? When does the imperative to treat children most easily come up against their decision to enter the idea market – and what happens when it does?

In 2012, 16-year-old gymnast Gabby Douglas became the first African-American woman – and woman of color of any nationality – to win Olympic gold in the individual all-around competition. The feat was cheerful, but some on social media lamented that his hair was not perfect.

The teenager applauds, “Are you kidding? I just made history. And do you focus on my hair? “

When climate activist Greta Thunberg, who just turned 17, was named Person of the Year 2019 by Time magazine, President Donald Trump called Twitter to describe his choice as “ridiculous”, adding: “Greta has to work on his anger management problem, so go see a good old-fashioned old movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill! “

Thunberg responded to this by modifying his Twitter profile to make fun of the president’s words. She told The Intercept: “Honestly, I think it’s funny.”

Since Serena Williams was a teenager, when Malala Yousafzai won the Nobel Peace Prize after being shot in the face, with the rise of 18-year-old pop star Billie Eilish and following the school shootings mass in Parkland, Florida, that turned young survivors into gun control activists, the treatment of young people in the public eye has had its ups and downs.

“For anyone who shares public views on civic and social issues, as Greta Thunberg and the Parkland teens did, it can go both ways. It can be empowering for young people to use their voices in such a public way. Young people can also be particularly effective in changing public conversations about important issues. People listen to young people in a different way, “said Dr. Parissa Ballard, developmental psychologist at the Wake Forest School of Medicine in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

“At the same time, public political engagement can be very stressful and can put young people in a vulnerable position when they receive criticism or people in public disagreement,” said Ballard, whose research focuses on intersection of civic engagement and adolescent health and well-being.

Students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, who started speaking out about gun reform soon after the shooting, were already in a devastating position when they were accused of some as “crisis actors” and that the group was being manipulated by lawyers responsible for the control of firearms.

The teenagers were unruffled.

“There are people who will belittle us. Whatever. Everything we do cannot be stopped, “said Diego Pfeiffer, an 18-year-old senior at the time, at the Miami Herald in February 2018.” We are children and we have a message. They disparage the survivors of a school shooting. You can continue, but our message will be heard loud and clear. “

Developmental psychologists prefer to speak of stages when describing the shift in life from childhood to adolescence and young adulthood, such as the appearance of biological changes and changes in social roles. Some use more rigid measures, considering that childhood extends to the age of 12, adolescence being between 12 and 18 years and the young adult between 18 and 25 years.

Richard West, professor of communication at Emerson College, who focuses on family, bullying and identity, said that this is only part of the story for young people who find themselves prematurely in spaces. for adults.

“These are individuals who are emotionally motivated and passionately obsessed with dialogue,” he said. “I don’t think they should be held to a standard that we hold, for example, a president or an ambassador.”

Finding this line is not easy.

“We must all intervene. It is not only Greta’s family. It is not the families of the children of Parkland. It should be each of us who intervenes when we see something or hear something that could be completely out of step with the values ​​of this country, “said West.” We have no value as a country in attacking young people who might be activists. “

This is exactly what former first lady Michelle Obama did on Twitter after Trump’s “cold” tweet on Greta.

“Don’t let anyone dim the light,” insisted Obama Greta. “Like the girls I have met in Vietnam and around the world, you have so much to offer us. Ignore the skeptics and know that millions of people are cheering you on.”

Eilish, who became popular in 2016 with his single SoundCloud Ocean Eyes, has long been surrounded by family members, including his parents and his older and collaborating brother, Finneas Baird O’Connell. But fame has nevertheless known its difficulties.

“I sometimes forget that they are not literally my friends,” she told Variety about her fans. “It’s weird, like, it’s probably the biggest jerk of it all: that the people I’ve never met think I’m really close friends with them. And then they forget that I’m not not, and sometimes say things at meetings and greet or post things that are joking or sarcastic about how I look badly (a certain) photo, and I say to myself, wow, that’s what it means. But then , I remember it’s just part of being friends – you make fun of your friends jokingly, and they make fun of you in return – so everything is love, and I really, really don’t want it to change . “

Ballard also sees a key role for the adults who support them when young audiences face detractors, especially those like Greta and the Parkland survivors who face adults with immense power and resources.

“Adults can support young activists by helping them understand the range of possible reactions they might get and manage their expectations regarding public political engagement,” she said.

Daryl Van Tongeren, associate professor of psychology at Hope College in Holland, Michigan, specializes, in part, in moral issues.

“I think that unfortunately in our society, they sometimes lose their childhood, but I do not think that they should do it,” he said. “I think that as a society, we consider them to be no longer children and, in one way or another, we now have the right to place them in a different field, to place them in a different category. It is a time for us to pause and say, just because it is happening, does it mean that it is good or it is healthy or it is true? “

Williams, who is now 38 and has 23 Grand Slam singles titles, is well aware of some of the issues.

“People have been talking about my body for a very long time,” she told The Fader in 2016. “Good things, great things, negative things. People have a right to have their opinion, but what matters most is how I feel about myself because it is what will permeate the room I am sitting in. “