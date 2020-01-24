Callum asked Georgia to be his girlfriend on Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love. Photo credit: MTV

Callum and Georgia officially announced their relationship in yesterday’s episode of “Ex on the Beach: The Climax of Love,” titled “Mommy’s Word.” Callum Izzard asked Georgia Steel to be his girlfriend and Georgia accepted.

The fans were happy when Callum and Georgia officially announced their relationship and raved about the couple on Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love.

Ex on the Beach: The highlight of love is winter season 4 of the reality TV series, which premiered on December 5 at MTV.

The fans used the social media after the show to inquire whether former Ibiza Weekender star Callum and former Love Island star Georgia are still together.

If you’ve been wondering if Callum and Georgia are still together, you’ll find everything you need to know here.

Are Callum and Georgia still together?

The Sun reported in September 2019 that Callum and Georgia got engaged after just one month on the set of Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love. He suggested that the series be shot at the end.

Ex on the beach: Peak of Love started filming in Queenstown, New Zealand in July 2019 and ended a few weeks later. The Sun reported that the romantic moment Callum Georgia suggested was being broadcast while filming Ex on the Beach.

A source revealed that Callum had gotten on one knee at the end of the shoot and had made a proposal to Georgia before the cast and crew of the show.

The Sun later reported that the two were seen together by Amber Gill at the MissPap fashion line launch in October, and that their relationship was still very good at the time.

What happened at Ex on the Beach last night?

When Callum and Georgia were summoned to the Sauna of Secrets in the last episode of the show, everyone was concerned that this could mean the end of their relationship.

They entered the room, which was adorned with photos of the British kings Prince William and Kate Middleton. Their mothers showed up and sat down to chat with them. They also grilled the couple.

Georgia’s mother, Sharon, raised concerns about Callum and questioned his loyalty. But Callum said he loved Georgia and promised not to cheat.

Callum’s mother Penny also wanted to know if Georgia cheated on her previous relationships. Georgia admitted that she had cheated in the past, but said that she loved Callum and promised not to cheat on him.

After the mothers accepted their assurances, Callum asked Georgia to be his girlfriend, and Georgia said yes.

Fans react on Twitter

The fans were happy when Georgia and Callum officially announced their relationship. The fans flow over the couple on social media. They have shown support and expressed the wish that their relationship works.

Ex on the beach: Peak of Love will be broadcast on MTV on Thursdays at 9 / 8c.