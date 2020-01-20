Are bioplastics hype or the future of textiles?

Enlarge / Spilled rubbish on the beach in front of the Black Sea in Bulgaria.

The English metallurgist Alexander Parkes never saw the widespread realization of his spectacular invention from the 19th century, celluloid, the first plastic. During a revolutionary breakthrough, Parkesine, as it was called, was expensive and brittle. It was used in items such as buttons and combs, but ultimately quality controls ultimately led the Parkes company to go bankrupt in 1868 just 12 years after its discovery.

Parkesine was also the first bioPlastic – a plastic made from renewable plant materials instead of fossil fuels. And today, as the environmental impact of plastics increases, bioplastics are making a big comeback. Some propose it as a solution for beaches that are filled with plastic and fish bellies that are filled with bottle caps. And maybe bioplastics can replace oil-based polymers that typically contaminate oceans with materials that are easier to decompose and protect a planet that’s already suffocated with these elastic substances.

Of course there are already bioplastics, but whether they are actually better for the environment or can really keep up with conventional plastics is complicated. Some bioplastics are not much better than polymers based on fossil fuels. And for the few who are less harmful to the planet, costs and social acceptance can stand in the way. Even if bioplastics are later used on a large scale, this is not a quick or inexpensive solution. In the meantime, pollution from bioplastics itself must also be taken into account. Even if bioplastics are often less harmful than the status quo, they are not a perfect solution.

Could saving the planet simply be the result of a few design decisions? Maybe we’ll find out soon. According to the Berlin trade association European Bioplastics, the demand for bioplastics on the market is increasing rapidly. By 2023, global industrial production is expected to reach 2.62 million tons annually. This is currently only one percent of the 335 million tons of conventional plastics produced annually. As part of its strategy to promote investments in a climate-neutral economy, the European Commission has described bioplastic research in detail in its circular economy action plan for 2018.

“Sometimes we like the word” green “, but we should always have an adequate awareness of the material we are dealing with,” says Federica Ruggero, environmental engineer at the University of Florence, Italy. “It is a very good starting point in the production chain to have these new materials that can replace plastics … but it is also important to take into account the waste that comes from this material.”

Simply put, not all bioplastics are the same. So which could be the key to a really “greener” future? In 2020, five candidates appear to be at the forefront of the green economy.

Bioplastic Basics

Bioplastics have come a long way since the days of Alexander Parkes. Today, these materials can be made from many renewable raw materials: corn starch, beet sugar, kiwi peel, shrimp peel, wood pulp, even mangoes and algae. They can function somewhat like materials such as vinyl or PET, the most common plastic used in beverage bottles.

However, if these polymers have no lower carbon footprint than plastics refined from petroleum, they may just be another example of greenwashing, a misleading marketing tactic that is more about image than results. This is one of the problems with the fact that there is still no general definition of “bioplastic”.

“Basically, bioplastic is everything you like to call bioplastic,” says Dr. Frederik Wurm, chemist at the Max Planck Institute for Polymer Research in Mainz. The term can currently mean a material made from fossil fuels that can be biodegraded, such as PCL, a plastic used for packaging and drug delivery.

Bioplastics can also be bio-based and non-biodegradable, like the Coca-Cola PET bottles, which are made entirely from plants. However, your end product is chemically identical to PET from oil, so it can take centuries to completely degrade. In 2013, the Coca-Cola Company (classified by an environmental group as the “most polluting brand”) committed to making all bottles this way by 2020. However, she later worked more on recycling, according to The Wall Street Journal, Greenpeace, a non-profit organization that works for the environment, said: “Plant bottles are not the answer.”

Additives that are mixed with conventional plastics to accelerate biodegradation also do not seem to help. Oxo-degradable products are standard plastics that are chemically treated to quickly shatter when exposed to sunlight and oxygen. However, they do not completely decompose. And because these plastics are otherwise no different from untreated variants, the microplastics they produce can still pose a threat to the environment. The European Union is currently working to ban oxo-degradable plastics.

In general, the starting material appears to be less important than what came out of it, making the ideal plastic both bio-based and bio-based and biodegradable. Some of these polymers exist, but they only disintegrate under certain conditions.