Loading...

In the past (until around 2003) every PC screen was produced in the almost square aspect ratio of 4: 3. Not coincidentally, that is the same aspect ratio of old-school TVs. At the time, when multitasking was not really something and nobody saw video on their PCs, 4: 3 was a perfectly acceptable ratio.

However, things changed when users started multitasking by placing windows side by side – hence the 16:10 aspect ratio was introduced to create a wider screen that was more suitable for multiple windows. A number of PC makers (in particular Apple) applied the new ratio, at least initially. However, something funny happened – TVs began to switch to 16: 9, a wider aspect ratio that is not as high as 16:10 and has since become the standard (despite the fact that theatrical films are released in 21: 9). PC makers followed.

Since about 2010, almost all PC screens – including laptop screens – have been migrated to the same 16: 9 aspect ratio and Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) is the standard resolution (with higher resolutions, such as 4K UHD at 3,840 x 2,160, becoming more common). There have been notable exceptions, namely Apple, whose MacBook line runs at 4:10 PM, and Microsoft with its Surface line that has adopted a very high 3: 2 aspect ratio across the board. But for the most part, if you buy a laptop today, it will get a 16: 9 screen.

That is changing.

What’s wrong with 16: 9?

There is no doubt that watching video, at least TV programming and most streaming video, is great at 16: 9. Video fits perfectly into the screen without letterboxing (black bars on top) for standard Full HD and 4K content. Theatrical films running at 21: 9 have letter boxing (unless they are reformatted for 16: 9, whereby the content is lost on both sides) and standard definition (SD) 4: 3 content has pillar boxing (black bars on the sides).

What is not so great at 16: 9 is productivity, simply because the screen is too short to display enough content. Of course you can place two windows next to each other, for example a Word document and a website for source material, but you will scroll more. That is where a longer aspect ratio, for example 16:10 or 3: 2, comes in handy. This allows you to see more vertical content at a time, which is especially important for web content that is often formatted for vertical scrolling.

It is probably safe to say that users generally do not like 16: 9, except when they watch video. Buy a 15-inch 4K laptop and you have enough real estate for multiple windows, but any smaller panel or lower resolution feels cramped.

16:10 and 3: 2 to the rescue

As we mentioned earlier, Microsoft assumed the 3: 2 aspect ratio on the Surface line and every model produced today – including the Surface Pro, the Surface Book, the Surface Laptop and the Surface Studio – uses the very high ratio. That should not come as a surprise given Microsoft’s focus on productivity. Since Surface devices generally also have high resolutions, you can place a lot of vertical information in two windows side by side, and that can significantly improve productivity workflow.

As we said before, Apple has apparently used the 16:10 aspect ratio forever. That is larger than 16: 9 and wider than 3: 2, which makes for a nice compromise. You get more vertical space to work with, as well as more horizontal space, and 16: 9 video fits better, with less disturbing letterboxing.

Another important aspect (no pun intended) of 16:10 and 3: 2 aspect ratios is that they work better in tablet mode on the increasingly common 2-in-1 laptops of today. A 16: 9 aspect ratio provides a very large area that is not very similar to a standard 8.5 x 11 inch sheet of paper, and therefore ink and drawing on a 16: 9 screen in portrait mode is not that comfortable. Things improve with 16:10 and are almost perfected at 3: 2, which is about the same size as paper.

Finally, as 16: 9 screen enclosures – and laptop chassis – become smaller, there is less room for batteries, thermal design and even a keyboard for comfortable typing. Laptops with 16:10 and 3: 2 aspect ratios can have small edges but retain more space – laptops are nowadays small enough to shave a few millimeters a few here and there, but cannot affect the overall design of a laptop.

How long does 16: 9 last?

The good news is that more manufacturers are adopting the 16:10 aspect ratio, while a few (Huawei stands out with its Matebook line) follow Microsoft’s example and adopt 3: 2. Perhaps most striking is Dell, which has switched both its 13-inch XPS laptops, the XPS 13 2-in-1 and the 2020 XPS 13 clamshell to 16:10. Acer has produced a 3: 2 laptop together with Microsoft and Huawei, specifically a new version of its 13-inch Swift 3.

Does this mean that other manufacturers will follow? Not necessary, although we suspect that this is the case. Especially 16: 9 over 16:10 is not recommended – even 4K video remains pleasant to watch on a 16: 10 screen at 3,840 x 2,400, with only minimal letterboxing.

The question is: how long does it take for a transition from 16: 9? The answer is probably rather complicated, but certain facts are obvious. First, there is an entire display industry that is geared to making 16: 9 screens in a variety of resolutions and using a variety of technologies, including new AMOLED screens that adorn some of our favorite premium laptops. Retooling for 16:10 and 3: 2 takes time. And manufacturers must make significant design changes to every new laptop they produce.

Consider HP, which has recently released or announced new versions of its excellent Specter x360 13 and Specter x360 15. Both versions have the latest small edges, up-to-date components and beautiful designs. But their displays, while offering a range of options, from low-power panels to stunning AMOLED screens, stay at 16: 9. That means waiting at least a year for one of the largest PC manufacturers to switch to a different aspect ratio. And the same applies to Lenovo, which is also stuck at 16: 9.

Time will tell if and when 16: 9 shakes off this mortal spiral. There are a lot of moving parts and disparate parties that must work together to make it possible. In the meantime, if you want a laptop with an aspect ratio of 16:10 or 3: 2, your choices will get better every day.

Recommendations from the editors