Ardent Mills takes over the quinoa activities of Andes Naturals

Dive overview:

Ardent Mills acquires the quinoa purchasing, cleaning and packaging activities of Andean Naturals in Yuba City, California. The Denver-based ingredient and flour mill company said the deal should be completed by mid-month, but has not disclosed any financial details.

The new company will be housed in The Annex, the unit for special grains and vegetable ingredients from Ardent. The portfolio of the annex includes old and inherited grains, organic grains and flour, sprouted wheat and chickpeas.

Ardent CEO Dan Dye said in the release that the industry is changing rapidly, as consumers continue to look for variety in food. “As a result, proactive investments in the annex contribute to meeting consumer demand for high-quality, nutritious grains and other sources of vegetable ingredients. With this acquisition, we can offer a complete solution for quinoa and other gluten-free ingredients,” he said .

Dive Insight:

YubaCity will be the company’s first gluten-free purchasing and cleaning facility with the possibility of expanding additional grains. This facility can help the company grow its grain portfolio while moving away from flour.

This latest addition follows a number of movements that Ardent made last year to do exactly that. In 2019, Ardent purchased an organic grain elevator in Oregon to strengthen the company’s ability to support Pacific Northwest growers. It also formed an exclusive partnership with Colorado Quinoa for the cleaning, grinding and marketing of quinoa that was cultivated in that state and invested in a grain mill in Denver.

At the same time, the company reduced its flour capacity by closing four factories – in Georgia, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Minnesota – between last June and the current quarter. According to Reuters, these closures stemmed from the expected decline in demand and efforts to make the Ardent network more efficient. The company still has more than 35 factories, blending facilities and a bakery across 20 states, Canada and Puerto Rico.

Ardent was launched in 2014 as an independent joint venture between Conagra, Cargill and CHS to bring flour and grain innovations to market. The combination of production expertise and recent mergers and acquisitions should help to provide Andean comprehensive market access and support to scale up to take advantage of consumers’ growing interest in Quinoa.

Quinoa, which is really a seed, but is classified as a pseudocereal and usually prepared as a grain, becomes increasingly popular as consumers become aware of its nutritional value. Because quinoa contains all nine essential amino acids, it is considered a complete protein. It also contains fiber, is gluten-free and offers a wealth of antioxidants and minerals, B vitamins and iron.

Entering the quinoa business can be a smart move for Ardent, who has previously innovated with his Sustagrain fiber-rich barley and chickpea flour and by developing pasta made with his Ultragrain wholemeal flour and semolina.

The company’s production capacity – along with the incoming activities of Andean Naturals in California – could position Ardent to further benefit from the continued growth in old grains. Old grains started to grow between 2015 and 2016 when, according to Innova Market Inisghts, the market increased by 11.6%, and that continued. Industry Arc predicts that the old cereal market will surpass $ 2.56 billion in 2023, with annual growth of 36.6% from 2018 to 2023.

The largest global category for cereals has been in the bakery, but they can be used in many other places. Old grains are gaining popularity among Americans in many different products, from grains, salads and bread to pizza, crackers and snacks.

Amaranth and quinoa have gained more interest because of their gluten-free properties, according to Industry Arc. Quinoa appeared in 44% of all American product launches with old grains in 2017. In addition to grain-like applications, it is processed into powder and milk products and can play a role in making whiskey.

As this trend continues, Ardent is likely to move away from its uselessness and at the same time look for opportunities for more grain and vegetable ingredients intended for inclusion in a wide range of food and beverage products.