JUNEAU, Alaska – Rep. Tammie Wilson resigns and becomes a policy advisor in the public health department, with a focus on children’s services.

The Arctic Republican announced her resignation on Friday evening during the first week of the new legislative session. She has been frank about her concerns about the Office of Children’s Services.

Members of both parties offered friendly words about Wilson and called her a friend, mentor and hard worker.

“This is a real disappointment,” said Republican Rep. Gabrielle LeDoux from Anchorage.

Wilson’s departure creates a vacancy in the 40-person house. According to the law, the position will be filled by another republican. Traditionally, local party leaders send candidates to the governor for consideration. The choice of governor is subject to confirmation by House Republicans.

Wilson, who has served in the House for 10 years, was part of a two-part majority in the House last year and served as co-chair of the House Financing Committee before leaving the caucus and joining the Republican minorities.

This story has been corrected to show that Wilson is going to work as a policy advisor.

