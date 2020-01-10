Architects go through the design glove when planning the new British High Commission on the Earnscliffe site

Loading...

An illustration of the office building in 140 Sussex Dr. proposed by the British High Commission, next to the home of the High Commissioner in Earnscliffe. The architect is HOK Architects.

A new three-story British High Commission building, nestled in the lush Earnscliffe River estate, challenges architects to complement the existing historic home with a modern office along Ottawa Confederation Boulevard.

The British government moves its Canadian diplomatic headquarters from Elgin Street to the Earnscliffe building in 140 Sussex Dr., which the British government bought in 1930 for the official residence of the High Commissioner.

The Ottawa offices of the British High Commission were photographed in Ottawa, December 9, 2011.

The residence – a stone house from the Gothic revival dating back to 1855 that was once home to Sir John A. Macdonald and declared a national historic monument in 1960 – will remain on land. However, the development plan of the high commission requires the demolition of an unused office building that is closed and has no heritage protection.

The architecture consultants of the high committee stood in front of the urban design assessment panel on Friday to hear what experts thought of the concept. The design glove is an opportunity for project architects to receive compliments and criticism from their colleagues gathered by the city to provide an objective analysis of proposed building designs in key locations.

Andrew Butler from HOK Architects took the panel through the views and described the company’s challenge to ensure that the new building meets the “obligations” along Confederation Boulevard, the national ceremonial route on Wellington Street for the parliament buildings, up Sussex Drive and across the street from Gatineau’s Laurier Street.

The concept so far requires a white, gray and black building, where architects try to match the color scheme of the house. The materials include panels of limestone and white porcelain.

The building of about 1600 square meters is said to have between two and three floors, with the shorter side facing the house in an attempt not to overwhelm the stately home. In the three-storey part of the building, the top floor is said to be between the treetops, except for the top mechanical penthouse that peaks just above.

Panelists encouraged the architects to think more about the mechanical penthouse and noted that the view from the Ottawa River unluckily draws attention to a black-colored roof on the building. It is an observation that Butler agreed to.

Panelist John Stewart suggested that the colossal building of Global Affairs Canada opposite Sussex Drive is the ‘elephant in the room’ when it comes to combining a new building with the environment. Stewart wondered if the brilliant white color of the building could become a “shocking element” in the landscape, although fellow panel member Heather Rolleston supplemented the architects for the use of “handsome and impressive” materials.

Panel Chair David Leinster highlighted the impact of the development on the existing trees and urged the architects to “seriously consider” the trees to be felled.

A tree retention report submitted to the development application says that about two dozen trees are recommended for removal to make room for the office building. None of the trees is considered rare.

The proposed development would largely comply with the city’s official plan and land-use rules, but the city says the high commission requires minor deviations.

The National Capital Commission has also received the development proposal for review, since the country borders the Earnscliffe country.

The future of the current high-commission building on Elgin St. 80, between the Queen and Albert streets, is unknown. The high commission, who moved into the building in 1964, says it will dispose of itself, but there is no decision yet about the timeline and potential buyers. Too much has just been built for the current needs of the High Commission, which prompted the plan to consolidate diplomatic staff at Earnscliffe.

The panel heard that 60 people will work in the new office building.

The final construction costs for the new building are still being determined, according to the high commission. The opening is planned for the beginning of 2022.

