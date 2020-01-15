Archer's hit on Smith has been reworked in a documentary

The Australian camp is reacting differently to the emerging events, but the concern is palpable. The severe impact of the blow on Smith has clearly shaken Steve Waugh, who was known as an Ice Man during his career.

“We need someone out there, we need someone out there – that’s bad,” says Waugh.

Trainer Justin Langer can’t bring himself to watch. Team manager Gavin Dovey stands motionless with his arms crossed, an expression of shock horror on his face.

Vice Captain Travis Head and veteran Peter Siddle are trying to find out where Smith was hit. Both of them probably know that it is extremely close where Hughes was fatally hit.

“I think we were all in shock,” Siddle recalled in a later interview. “I think the worst part was when he was there. That was probably the scariest moment for all of us.”

When Smith returns to the locker room, players follow the instructions to make room for their former captain. Langer is concerned about the wellbeing of his player and is also aware of how difficult it will be for his team if Smith is excluded from the test.

He is fit to complete his innings, but is later banned from the game due to delayed concussion symptoms.

“After the hit, there was a lot of discussion. On the one hand, the concussion protocols were so strict. On the other hand, he was adamant: ‘No, no, I’m ready to go,” said Langer.

“All of the protocols were met, but it’s a fine line: you want to win the test game, but you also want to take care of your boys.”

Langer had previously feared that Smith would break his arm after being hit on the elbow by Archer.

“What’s the story, Beaks?” Langer asks the team physiotherapist David Beakley about the walkie-talkie.

“It got him on his bones, but it’s higher, I think, he just has to survive this moment,” Beakley replies. “He’s got a little egg on it, but I think he’ll be fine. His arm has become a little numb, but it should get better over the next year or two.”

The coach knows that the injury affects player’s performance greatly, knowing how neurotic Smith is with his eyelash.

