Arcade1up introduces new cabinets at CES 2020

Loading...

CES 2020 is full of surprises and is not only aimed at the video game industry, but there is news regarding Arcade1up. The company showcased at CES has announced that there will be more cabinets on the market, one of which can be connected to other cabinets sold around the world for multiplayer use.

If you’re unfamiliar with the company, Arcade1up provides small replica arcade cabinets that are playable for home use. Not everyone has room for a full arcade, and a selection of the games you played in your local arcade years ago can quickly take up too much space. With Arcade1up, you get a 3/4 size for just a few hundred dollars per pop.

During CES 2020, the company introduced a cabinet that should include NBA Jam, NBA Jam, NBA Jam Tournament Edition. This cabinet can also be connected to other cabinets that are sold so that players can compete against each other in different games. There will also be another cabinet with Burger Time, Karate Champ, Bad Dudes and Caveman Ninja. You’ll also find a Star Wars sit-down closet, a Golden Ax closet, and a Frogger closet.

As these cabinets come out, consumers can currently purchase a variety of cabinets, including games like Rampage, Pac-Man, and Street Fighter. More information about Arcade1up can be found on the official website.

Source: Twitter