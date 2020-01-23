Arcade and arcade of virtual reality come to Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. – It was a moment at the Elkhart County Fair last summer when virtual reality enthusiast Damon Miles said he would stay with them.

“A lady came in with her mother. Her mother had only had a stroke a week earlier. She rolled her up in a wheelchair and asked if she could experience VR, ”said Miles. “We put her in the headphones and asked her what she wanted to do and she said she wanted to go to the beach.”

With a hint of uncertainty about how to proceed, Miles introduced her to a virtual reality experience that took her to a sandy beach.

“She went from being very muffled, somehow not there, and confused to move her hands and excited and looking around. What really made me do it was that her daughter started crying because it was the most active she has been since leaving the hospital, ”said Miles.

Miles and his wife Crystal weren’t originally supposed to be at the show, but a last minute cancellation allowed the duo to offer the visitors a unique experience.

Because of the relationships and contacts they made at the show six months ago, Miles was able to settle in the old pocket factory in Goshen on N. Chicago Avenue.

“To be able to climb the highest peaks or go into space and still feel like it is happening to you is practically a reality,” said Miles.

You are currently running a small room on the second floor that can be used by arrangement. The two also set off and made regular home and business visits with their canopy and headsets, from birthday parties to corporate events.

Starting in March, NextReality VR Studios will open their multi-thousand square meter arena and their space on the ground floor of the old pocket factory.

The storage area in the old Bag Factory will serve as a new play arena for NextReality VR from March.

“We want to bring Goshen and Elkhart a little bit closer to this gaming community,” said Miles. “We want to make this a place where people meet and not only do VR but also video games. We also want to make console and arcade games. We want to make board games and card games. We want it to look like a family center. “

Miles, who has a background in civil engineering, said the business will include e-sports, but virtual reality will be at the core of the business, offering experiences from floating through the human body’s bloodstream in a capsule to exploring space.

While the expansion will create a “hangout” for gamers, Miles will continue to go into the community to provide virtual reality to those who may not have access to the old Bag Factory.

“I’ve always seen virtual reality as a tool,” said Miles, adding that the experience with women at the fair opened their eyes to the way virtual reality can serve others.

Miles recently partnered with a community service program to help people with Alzheimer’s and dementia care.

“It [virtual reality] helps in recalling, realizing, and giving them something that they normally don’t get in assisted living,” said Miles.

NextReality VR worked with four patients who were a little afraid to enter a virtual world.

“You were excited to be in the area,” said Miles. “It felt like we were actually doing something.”

Miles said the company will also help homeless people and low-income students.

“When we found out that children don’t go on excursions because they couldn’t afford them, we thought we could bring them to them like museums,” said Miles.

NextReality VR opened its current studio three months ago. By March, they hope to welcome the community to their new ground floor homes as they work to transport Michiana to distant and sometimes fictional worlds.